Heavy Rains Lead Pests To Dryer Ground

Wet weather across much of the state is driving insects, rodents, snakes, and other pests to drier ground. You may want to call a local exterminator, or you can do it yourself. If you choose the latter, follow the label directions exactly. The best way to keep mosquitoes away is to drain standing water around your property. Mosquitoes only need a bottlecap of water to breed.

