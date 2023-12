Sharon (center) and Charles Helm (2nd from right) and Clarion Pointe are sponsoring the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s 18th Annual Gala to be held on January 27, 2024. Joining the Helms for a commemorative photo are John Sellers, Gala chair (left), Adam Teer, Clarion Pointe general manager (2nd from left), and Kim Sellers, Gala chair (right).