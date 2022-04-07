Help Pick Texas License Plate

TPWD Asks for Public Input on Roadrunner Conservation License Plate Design

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) asks Texans to weigh in on their favorite designs for a new conservation license plate to support wildlife viewing and nature tourism programs. Voters have until April 21 to complete a short online survey, where they will be able to choose between three images proposed for the Greater Roadrunner license plate. Survey results will help the agency decide which three photographic designs Texas should feature on the new specialty plate.

The plate designs are intended to appeal to those who love birds, enjoy watching wildlife, or have fond memories of this iconic bird, said Shelly Plante, Nature Tourism Manager for TPWD.

“The Greater Roadrunner is a striking, charismatic bird that can be found everywhere in Texas,” Plante said. “People in Texas love roadrunners and tend to remember when they are lucky enough to see them in person, making these birds the perfect subject for our new conservation license plate.”

The TPWD Conservation License Plate Program has raised around $10 million in the last 21 years, providing funding directly to benefit Texas rivers, state parks, big game research, and species management. The ten conservation plate designs include a horned lizard, a largemouth bass, Texas rivers, a hummingbird, a rattlesnake, a white-tailed deer, a bluebonnet, a desert bighorn sheep, and a monarch butterfly. These TPWD conservation specialty plates cost $30 per year, with $22 going to TPWD to support various programs and efforts. You can purchase plates for vehicles, RVs/travel trailers, trailers, and motorcycles.

“People might sport this plate on their vehicle, RV, or trailer for different reasons. Like they’re interested in wildlife conservation efforts, they think it matches their car, or they remember the tough roadrunner in the Wylie coyote cartoons. Who always left the coyote in his dust,” said Janis Johnson, marketing manager of the Conservation License Plate Program. “We try to create license plates that people enjoy and want to buy while also knowing their plate fee goes to the worthy cause of helping wildlife, rivers, state parks, and now — wildlife watching and nature tourism in Texas.”

Nature tourism and wildlife viewing programs such as the Great Texas Wildlife Trails, Great Texas Birding Classic, and Texas Paddling Trails will benefit from sale of the new roadrunner license plates.

Visit the TPWD Conservation License Plate website to learn more about how to get a conservation plate and how funds benefit Texas wildlife.