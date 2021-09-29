Help Plan Mt Pleasant

Citizens Invited to Help Plan the Future of

Mount Pleasant at Come-and-Go Community Forum on October 9

Mount Pleasant, TX, September 29, 2021 – We invite all citizens to help plan the future of Mount Pleasant at a Kickoff Community Forum on Saturday, October 9, starting at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center.

The come-and-go event for all community stakeholders is an integral part of updating the City’s Comprehensive Plan and developing a Parks and Recreation Plan. These are essential tools to set and guide policy for new development and redevelopment, programs, infrastructure, and more.

“Come share your ideas for what Mount Pleasant can achieve in the future,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “This is a family-friendly event where all ages and life stages will be able to have fun participating. We want to hear thoughts on what the city needs for young children, teenagers, adults, and seniors.”

We will serve refreshments at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center at 1800 N. Jefferson Ave., 75455. Visit PlanMP2040.com to subscribe for updates on these projects.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert LaCroix, City of Mount Pleasant Director of Building & Development, at 903-575-4149, ext. 2225 or rlacroix@mpcity.org.