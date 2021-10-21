Hemp – THC Clarification

Hemp Farm

Some hemp products became legal in Texas two years ago, but some people may be surprised they could still face felony charges if they’re selling the wrong kind.

You can sell Delta-9 TJC in concentrations up to point-three percent, but Delta-8 is still illegal. The Dallas Morning News published a story showing some shop owners did not know the difference. The DSHS has updated its website to clarify which consumable hemp products are legal, saying Delta-8 at any level and Delta-9 above point-three percent is illegal substances. You could receive a felony charge if in possession.