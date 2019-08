Henderson County Deputy Jimmy Moseley

Henderson County Deputy Jimmy Moseley saved a man’s life from a burning vehicle and is being hailed as a hero. With the help of another passerby, Mosely pulled the man away from the flaming wreck. The man was taken to the hospital. Moseley was treated for burns across the left side of his face and arm but did not seek medical attention at a hospital.

