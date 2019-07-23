Henderson County Fatal Crash

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Indianola Rd. in Henderson County, 5.3 miles south east of the city of Chandler. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Freightliner dump truck (trash service vehicle) William Cedric Veasey, 53, of Tyler was traveling south on Indianola Rd. when a passenger on the back of the truck lost his footing while the vehicle began to reverse. The vehicle ran over the passenger, Willie Carl Williams Jr., 62, of New Boston. Williams Jr., was transported to UT Health – Tyler where he was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin. The crash remains under investigation.