Henderson Woman Charged With Burning Dogs

Rusk County deputies responded Saturday afternoon at about 1pm after receiving a call from an 11-year-old boy who said his mother was burning the family’s dogs. Upon arrival, deputies found Veronica Loredo of Henderson with four children between the ages of 1 and 11 in a vehicle. Loredo was arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animals and endangering a child. Her bond was set at $400,000.
