Judge Brit Featherston

Brit Featherston has taken the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Featherston was appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick Garland and took the oath of office from Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. The district includes 43 counties, more than four million people, and stretches across 35,000 square miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the Oklahoma border.