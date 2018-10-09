Here’s What’s Happening This Week In Paris

Adopt a pet today, give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

Elks Lodge has a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge. (10/20)

—

Every Saturday through October the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market is open from 8:00 am till 1:00 pm. Come out and enjoy some great food, check out some handmade items and get your fill of homegrown goodness!

—

On Call Home Health offers free Diabetic Educational Management classes every Wednesday at 4:30 at 147 N. Collegiate. Call 903-784-6300 for more info.

—

The Lamar County Genealogical Society will meet Tuesday (Oct 9) at 7:00 pm. Our speaker will be Gwen Takes Horse. Gwen Takes Horse has worked for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for the past nineteen years. She spent fourteen of those years working in the education division and the past five years as a genealogist for the tribe.

—

Women of Holy Cross October Luncheon is Thursday (Oct 11) at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 331 SE 1st Street, Paris, east of Bywaters Park. King Ranch Chicken.$9 includes meal, drink, and homemade pie for dessert.

—

Paris Pregnancy Care Center Annual Fundraising Banquet Thursday (Oct 11) at 6:30 pm at the Love Civic Center. More Info 903-784-1555

—

The next Hugo Parkinson Support Group Meeting will be Saturday (Oct 13) at 2:00 pm at the Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way or Bypass 70 East, in Hugo. The Speakers this month: Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha (Dr. K) Movement Disorder Specialist From Mercy Hosp. In Oklahoma City And Richard Mccutchen, Eastern OK Director Of Parkinson Foundation Of OK. Everyone Is Welcome. If You Have Questions About Parkinson’s, Please Join Us And Get Your Questions Answered! Refreshments Will Be Served. For More Information Contact: Linda: 580-743-1983 or Martha: 580-326-9195 Or 580-317-3323.

—

Reno’s Haunted Trail is coming back Friday and Saturday (Oct 12-13) at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., in Reno. Back by popular demand! The Third Annual Reno’s Haunted Trail! The Reno Parks and Trail Committee is conjuring up an even more horrifying experience for your 2018 Halloween pleasure. This mile-long trail of thrills and horrors will provide an experience you’ll never forget! True to form, this event is not recommended for children or the faint of heart. Proceeds benefit the Reno Parks and Trail Committee and their mission. #RenosHauntedTrail2018 is 7:00 pm until 11:00 pm each evening. The cost is $10. For more info call Tricia at Reno City Hall (903) 785-6581 or go to http://www.renotexas.us

—

“Dracula” presented by Paris Community Theatre is Fridays and Saturdays (Oct 12-13, 19-20) 7:30 pm and Sunday (Oct 21) at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Based on the novel by Bram Stoker. More info and tickets at pctonstage.com.

—

Another Lamar County Humane Association SNIP Event: Low Cost Spay/Neuter- Sign Up Event. Saturday (Oct 13) from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Coliseum at Lamar County Fairgrounds at 570 East Center St. It’s open to all Lamar County residents.$30 for each spay/neuter plus reduced costs vaccinations available. Up to two pets per household. Special thanks for funding, provided by the City of Paris, Lamar County and supporters of LCHA.

—

The 2018 Reach Rally benefitting the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society is Saturday (Oct 13) at the Love Civic Center from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Games, Free food, entertainment and a great silent auction.

—

Avery Community VFD Fish Fry Fundraiser at 135 Austin in Avery. Saturday (Oct 13) starting with a bicycle ride at 8:00 am. Food is served starting at 11:00 am. Golden fried USA catfish and all of the trimmings. Dessert donations are always appreciated. Like them on Facebook “Avery Community Volunteer Fire Dpt.”

—

The Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center, at 1115 Bonham Street, presents National Fossil Day, Saturday (Oct 13) from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Find and keep real fossils in their Ancient Oceans Program. There will be fossil experts and displays. Earn your National Park Service Paleontology Junior Ranger Badge. Make and take fossil crafts. Refreshments will be served. It’s a free event!

—