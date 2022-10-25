Here’s Your Numbers!

Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million, one of the highest in the lottery game’s history. If a ticket matches all six numbers listed below, the winner will take home the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot on record. The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, and Powerball number 16. The pot jumped ahead of the lottery drawing from the $610 million estimated after Saturday’s drawing went without a winner. Despite a $15 million increase, this Powerball jackpot ranks behind the $632.6 million split between winners in California and Wisconsin earlier this year.

Although there was no jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball, one person from the Paris area matched five numbers and won a million dollars. The owner purchased the winning ticket at the Tiger Mart at 3070 NE Loop 286.