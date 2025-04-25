HHSC Releases Data Showing $121.8 Million in Health Care Costs for Persons Not Lawfully Present

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission today released data showing that in November 2024, Texas hospitals incurred $121.8 million in health care costs for persons not lawfully present in the U.S.

Individuals not lawfully present in the U.S. visited Texas hospitals more than 31,000 times within that month, according to the data.

Hospitals throughout the state reported the data to HHSC in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 46. HHSC provided the data to Governor Abbott through a letter available here.

The executive order directs Texas hospitals to provide HHSC quarterly reports on patients who are not lawfully present in the U.S, including the number of inpatient discharges, emergency department visits and the cost of care provided to these patients. As required by federal law, hospital providers inform patients their response will not affect their care.

Though the $121.8 million incurred represents the month of November 2024, future reports will include full quarterly data. HHSC will release its first yearly report of data collected from hospital providers Jan. 1, 2026.