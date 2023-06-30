ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Header- Mark Patrick
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

High Court Rules Race-Based Admissions To Colleges and Universities Unconstitutional

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that considering race in college admissions violates the U.S. Constitution, effectively ending the way that many universities across the country have tried to increase diversity on college campuses and reversing years of court precedent. In Texas, the decision will largely impact the University of Texas at Austin, which was the only public university that considered race in undergraduate admissions, and multiple private universities, such as Rice University in Houston and Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     