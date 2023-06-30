High Court Rules Race-Based Admissions To Colleges and Universities Unconstitutional

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that considering race in college admissions violates the U.S. Constitution, effectively ending the way that many universities across the country have tried to increase diversity on college campuses and reversing years of court precedent. In Texas, the decision will largely impact the University of Texas at Austin, which was the only public university that considered race in undergraduate admissions, and multiple private universities, such as Rice University in Houston and Southern Methodist University in Dallas.