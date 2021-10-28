Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
High Court To Consider Texas Abortion Law

Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over Texans challenging Texas’ six-week abortion ban in federal court. A coalition of abortion clinics and civil rights groups submitted a 52-page brief spelling out why the nation’s highest court should allow two federal lawsuits challenging the bill to proceed. Texas contends that neither the Department of Justice nor Whole Woman’s health has the standing to sue the state since whistleblowers and not the state civilly enforce the six-week abortion ban.

