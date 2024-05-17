High Levels Of Food Insecurity In Our Area

Submitted by Allan Hubbard, Exec Director of Paris Downtown Food Pantry

According to a newly released report from Feeding America, Texas now has the highest food insecurity rate in the nation, having recently surpassed California. And North Texas ranks the fourth highest of every region in the United States.

“It’s really baffling and very sad,” said Allan Hubbard, executive director of the Downtown Food Pantry. “To think that Texas boasts such a vibrant economy with booming growth all over, but we have so many people needing food.”

Lamar County, a part of the fourth highest region in the entire country, is grappling with a staggering food insecurity rate of 23%. This alarming statistic should not just raise eyebrows, but also prompt us to take immediate action.

Feeding America is responsible for the charity pipeline of food banks throughout the nation. Food banks operate in every region of the U.S. The Downtown Food Pantry is a partner agency of the North Texas Food Bank in Plano.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in need due to the abysmal nature of our economy,” Hubbard said, noting they currently provide free groceries to 800 families weekly. “The situation is urgent, and we need your support now more than ever.”

Any resident of Lamar County can receive assistance. The pantry distributes in their grocery store at 124 W. Cherry St. two days each week: Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings.

We’re not just hoping for help, we’re asking you. Will you join us in making a difference in our community? It’s one thing to identify a problem, but it’s another to roll up your sleeves and get involved or put your money where your mouth is.

Your $10 donation can make a significant difference. It can provide free groceries, enough to make 30 meals for those in need. And remember, there are also volunteer opportunities available, where your time and effort can bring hope to many.

“Best of all, we’re asking people to pray. Pray for the more than 200 volunteers who help us every month. Their dedication is invaluable. Pray for the board’s direction and the staff’s hard work. And mostly pray for the people who get food from us,” Hubbard said, expressing gratitude towards the volunteers and staff.

Find out more at downtownfoodpantry.org or on Facebook.