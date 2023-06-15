Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header- Mark Patrick

High Ranking Paris Police Officer Suspended Indefinitely

From the City of Paris

The Paris Police Department has placed Lt. Derek Belcher on indefinite suspension effective Jun 14, 2023, following an investigation prompted by Jan 2, 2023 encounter between the officer and a resident. “Indefinite suspension,” as outlined in the law governing civil service police departments and codified in Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code, is equivalent to dismissal from the department. Under
statute, the officer may appeal the department’s decision in writing within ten days of receiving notice of the suspension.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     