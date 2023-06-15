High Ranking Paris Police Officer Suspended Indefinitely

From the City of Paris

The Paris Police Department has placed Lt. Derek Belcher on indefinite suspension effective Jun 14, 2023, following an investigation prompted by Jan 2, 2023 encounter between the officer and a resident. “Indefinite suspension,” as outlined in the law governing civil service police departments and codified in Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code, is equivalent to dismissal from the department. Under

statute, the officer may appeal the department’s decision in writing within ten days of receiving notice of the suspension.