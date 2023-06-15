High Ranking Paris Police Officer Suspended Indefinitely

From the City of Paris

The Paris Police Department has placed Lt. Derek Belcher on indefinite suspension

effective June 14, 2023 following an investigation prompted by a January 2, 2023

encounter between the officer and a resident. “Indefinite suspension,” as set forth in the

law governing civil service police departments and codified in Chapter 143 of the Texas

Local Government Code, is equivalent to dismissal from the department. Pursuant to

statute, the officer may appeal the department’s decision in writing within ten days of

receiving notice of the suspension.