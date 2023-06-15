Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
High Ranking Paris Police Officer Suspended Indefinitely

 

 

From the City of Paris

The Paris Police Department has placed Lt. Derek Belcher on indefinite suspension
effective June 14, 2023 following an investigation prompted by a January 2, 2023
encounter between the officer and a resident. “Indefinite suspension,” as set forth in the
law governing civil service police departments and codified in Chapter 143 of the Texas
Local Government Code, is equivalent to dismissal from the department. Pursuant to
statute, the officer may appeal the department’s decision in writing within ten days of
receiving notice of the suspension.

