High School And A&M-Commerce Basketball In Today’s Sports Update

When the North Lamar Pantherettes hosted Paris High a couple of weeks ago, Mylee Nottingham hit a three-pointer with 30 seconds left to give North Lamar their first lead of the game. The Pantherettes went on to win by two. Tonight they will have a rematch at Paris High. That game will be broadcast on Mix 107.7 with the tip-off set for 6:00 pm.

Tomorrow night the boy’s will play each for the first time this year. That game will also be at Wildcat Gym and can be heard on Mix 107.7. Varsity Tip-off is 4:30 pm with a Chili Supper in the Cafeteria starting at 3:00 pm.

Other action tonight has Chisum at Commerce. Prairiland will travel to Mt Vernon, Cooper hosts Chapel Hill, Detroit will be at home against James Bowie, and Honey Grove travels to Wolfe City.

The Paris Wildcats’ Tennis team travels to Texarkana College V Tournament. Wildcat Soccer is on the road to Celina with Ladycat Varsity only starting at 5:30, followed by the guys’ at 7:15 today (Jan 31).

Paris Optimist Baseball registration is set for Saturday (Feb 1), and Saturday (Feb 8) at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ across from Burger King from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Baseball leagues are available for players who will be at least three years old by April 30, 2020, and ends with players who will be no older than 14 on April 30, 2020. A copy of the player’s birth certificate is needed for players who have not played Paris Optimist Baseball within the last two years. Registration fees can be paid in cash, check, or credit card.

The No. 4 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team scored a tightly contested 59-54 win over No. 8 Lubbock Christian on Thursday night. The Lions jumped out to a big lead in the first half, and made plays down the stretch to preserve the lead and get the win. The win brings the Lions to 20-0 on the season, and 14-0 in the Lone Star Conference. It is the fourth 20-win season in program history, and the third under head coach Jason Burton.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell victim to the hot shooting late from visiting Lubbock Christian University as the Lions lost 88-76 in front of a raucous home crowd on Thursday night.

NBA

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets at 6:30 pm Friday

SB LIV

There is more going on than you think. The Coast Guard and partner agencies scheduled a press briefing today (Jan 31), to discuss the establishment and enforcement of security zones in Biscayne Bay in connection with Super Bowl-related events in Miami. Coast Guard and local law enforcement marine units will enforce the safety zone beginning at 8:00 am, Sunday through 8:00 am Monday (Feb 3). All persons and vessels will be required to transit the security zone at a steady speed. They may not slow down, stop, or anchor except in the case of unforeseen mechanical failure or other emergencies.

REGION XIV

BASEBALL

Northeast Texas Community College’s Eagles canceled its baseball games for this weekend due to wet field conditions. They moved the games to Cowley County Community College in Kansas for the weekend series.

SOFTBALL

NTCC travels to San Antonio Junior College Classic today through Sunday (Jan 31-Feb 2).

BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Trinity Valley leads the conference standings at 9-0 followed by Tyler, Blinn, Panola, Kilgore, Angelina, Paris, Jacksonville, Bossier and Coastal Bend. Paris hosts Tyler Junior College Saturday at 2:00 pm.

For the men, Tyler leads the East Zone at 10-1 followed by Panola, Kilgore, Navarro, Trinity Valley, Bossier, and Paris. Angelina leads the South Zone at 9-2. Paris travels to Kilgore Saturday with a 4:00 pm start.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

This week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll has the following local teams ranked;

GIRLS

5A

No. 10 Royse City (22-6) hosts Texas High

3A

No. 1 Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant (25-2) at Cooper

No. 11 Edgewood (24-5) hosts Quitman

No. 12 Mineola (23-7) at Alba-Golden

No. 13 Pottsboro (22-6) at Pilot Point

No. 17 Winnsboro (21-7) at Prairiland

No. 18 Bells (23-5) hosts Leonard

No. 19 Howe (22-5) at Van Alstyne

2A

No. 25 Hawkins (25-1) hosts Big Sandy

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (26-4) at Fruitvale

No. 13 Saltillo (25-7) at Avinger

BOYS

5A

No. 9 Sulphur Springs (21-7) at Lindale

No. 25 Greenville (25-6) at Mt Pleasant

4A

No. 22 Paris (21-8) hosts North Lamar Sat 4:00 pm

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (23-4)

No. 22 Commerce (18-9) hosts Chisum

No. 23 Mineola (18-7) at Alba-Golden

2A

No. 8 McLeod 25-2 hosts Maud

No. 12 Clarksville (16-9) OPEN

1A

No. 18 Saltillo (24-4) at Avinger

PARIS WILDCATS

The Paris Wildcats’ Tennis team travels to Texarkana College V Tournament. The Ladycat Basketball hosts. North Lamar, starting at 4:30 today (Jan 31). The guys play tomorrow (Feb 1) at Wildcat Gym, beginning at 2:00 pm with a Chili Supper in the Cafeteria starting at 3:00.

Wildcat Soccer is on the road to Celina with Ladycat Varsity only starting at 5:30, followed by the guys’ at 7:15 today (Jan 31).