High School And A & M Commerce Volleyball Plus Cowboys Sign OL In Today’s Sports

Photo by Bill Higgins

On the volleyball court Tuesday night, Paris defeated Chapel Hill in three sets. It was the 10th ranked Prairiland Lady Pats who beat Pittsburg in four sets. Number 24 ranked North Lamar lost to number 15 Melissa in three. While Rivercrest took care of Sulphur Bluff in straight sets. Redwater canceled their game with Chisum.

Don’t forget, in high school football Thursday night, Hughes Springs will host Waskom, that game is on STAR 96.9 with a 7:00 pm kickoff. Mt Pleasant is off this week. On Friday, Mt Vernon is at Canton, that game is at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7. Daingerfield will travel to New Boston, that game is on STAR 96.9 at 7:30 pm. Sulphur Springs celebrates Homecoming as they host Terrell at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9. Gilmer is at Paris, Rivercrest is at Bowie, Paul Pewitt is at Redwater, and Pittsburg travels to Tatum.

The No. 23 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team dropped the opening set to Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday night before rolling through the next three sets to take the 3–1 victory.

Led by Sarah Wongsinth’s runner-up performance, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team turned in one of the top tournament scores in school history to place third at the Tarleton Invitational.

Wongsinth claimed second place in the event with a two-day score of 143 which was 1-under par, and only one stroke behind the tournament champion. The Lions as a team shot a 36-hole event total of 595 to finish in third.

And on the diamond last night a pitching duel ensued as the Angels beat Texas 1–0. Both teams managed two hits but the Rangers didn’t get theirs until the 8th inning. LA and Texas will play again tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.

With Hurricane Florence approaching the Carolinas, the West Virginia-NC State, East Carolina-Virginia Tech and UCF-North Carolina games scheduled for Saturday have been canceled. Virginia Tech (No. 13), West Virginia (No. 14) and UCF (No. 18) are all ranked in the Top 25 heading into Week 3 action. In a statement, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham called it “the sensible decision at this time.”

The Dallas Cowboys have signed guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to a two-year deal that includes a $50,000 signing bonus to help shore up their interior offensive line depth. He worked out for the Cowboys last week. To make room for Su’a-Filo, Kadeem Edwards was released.

The Atlanta Falcons have lost another Pro Bowl defender for an extended period as a result of an injury suffered during their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury, a move that comes days after the team lost Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta host Carolina Sunday

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen refractured his right foot in the first quarter of Sunday’s 16-8 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday that there are no plans for surgery for Olsen at this time, and he will be evaluated on a monthly basis.

Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best players are dealing with injuries, most notably their 15-year quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger could be limited early in the practice week with an elbow issue, said coach Mike Tomlin, who added that All-Pro guard David DeCastro has a fractured hand. The Steelers face the Chiefs this Sunday.

Texas A&M has supplanted Texas as America’s most valuable college football program. Forbes magazine on Tuesday released its list of most valuable college football programs based on estimate averages for profits and revenue for 2014, ’15 and ’16 seasons. Texas had held the top spot, drawing $100 million in revenue in 2011 and $92 million in profit alone in 2014.