High School Baseball and Softball in Today’s Sports Update

Due to field conditions the Prairiland Lady Patriots moved their softball game with Winnsoboro from tonight in Pattonville to Winnsoboro last night. The Lady Pats came away with a 4–1 victory, giving them a 2–0 record in district play.

Also due to field conditions the North Lamar Panthers baseball team has moved their district Opener with Liberty Eylau from tonight to Thursday night. The game will be played at Chisum high school.

Other games scheduled for tonight – weather permitting – will be Winnsoboro at Prairiland for baseball. Pittsburg will be at Paris High in baseball. Chisum will host Cooper in softball and baseball.

Rivercrest will travel to Detroit for softball. North Lamar will be at Mt. Pleasant in softball. And In baseball, Honey Grove travels to Wolfe City and Detroit will be at McCloud.

And in spring training baseball the Texas Rangers defeated Kansas City 6–2 in five innings.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year deal worth $88 million, according to ESPN and multiple sources. The deal includes $50.125 million in guaranteed money. The Jaguars are expected to release quarterback Blake Bortles once Foles officially signs. The $50.125 million is the largest amount of guaranteed money in franchise history.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed with running back Frank Gore on a one-year, $2 million deal. Gore is the NFL’s oldest running back — he will be 36 when the 2019 season starts — but he showed little sign of being done in 2018. He joins a Bills backfield fronted by 30-year-old running back LeSean McCoy. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gore is NFL’s active career rushing leader with 14,748 yards for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. He’s No. 4 on the all-time list, trailing only Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

The Detroit Lions have made big moves to bolster their defense on the first day of the NFL’s negotiating period. Defensive end Trey Flowers has agreed to a five-year deal with Detroit that’s expected to average between $16 million and $17 million per year. Nickel cornerback Justin Coleman is heading to Detroit on a four-year deal worth $36 million.. Coleman’s deal would be the richest ever for a nickel cornerback.

Former Giants Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins will sign with the Washington Redskins. The deal is for six years, $84 million, including $45 million in guaranteed money. Collins’ new contract with the Redskins will reportedly pay him an annual average value of $14 million per year, which would be the most for any safety and tied for the fifth-most for any defensive back.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, league sources tell ESPN, reuniting the deep threat receiver with the team that drafted him in 2008. Jackson was slated to make $10 million in 2019 on the final year of his three-year, $33.5 million deal with the Bucs. It is believed that the Eagles and Jackson were working on a new contract that was expected to come in at around $8-9 million per season.