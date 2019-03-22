High School Baseball And Softball Plus March Madness In Today’s Sports Update

Yesterday afternoon in softball, the Prairiland Lady Patriots easily took care of Commerce on the road as the won 12–0.

Softball games happening tonight feature Paris High at Liberty Eylau. Chisum will travel to Chapel Hill. Cooper will host Winnsboro, and Yantis is at Rivercrest while Honey Grove hosts Savoy.

Tonight at North Lamar, the Panthers and Paris Wildcats will play the first of three district baseball games. Both teams come in at 1–2 in the district. First pitch is at 7:30.

In other baseball action, the Prairiland Patriots will host Mt Vernon. Commerce travels to Chisum. Cooper will be at Chapel Hill. Detroit and Rivercrest will play in Bogota while Honey Grove hosts Trenton.

Texas A&M University-Commerce senior guard Willie Rooks has been invited to play in next week’s Reese’s Division II All-Star Game by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Rooks, a senior from Houston (North Forest), was named an All-South Central Region selection last week after leading the Lions to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the second time in his career. He is the first A&M-Commerce selection to the Division II All-Star Game.

The No. 14 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team defeated Western New Mexico twice on Thursday afternoon. The Lions won the first game 13–3 and the second game 21–1. The Lions hit seven home runs over the course of the two games. The wins bring the Lions to 24–9 on the season and 12–5 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Dallas Stars fell to Colorado last night 3–1 at home. Dallas didn’t score their first goal until 5 minutes left in the third period.

And the Mavs fell to Sacramento last night 116–100.

In the first full day of the NCAA men basketball tournament, there were two upsets as No. 12 seed Murray State cruised against No. 5 Marquette, 83-64. And Wofford upended Seton Hall 84-68. Auburn survived New Mexico State, 78-77. Other winners were Kansas, Michigan State, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, Minnesota, Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Perdue. Day 2 of the tournament starts at 11:15 am this morning with Cincinnati vs Iowa.

Florida State senior Phil Cofer found out following the Seminoles’ 76-69 victory over Vermont that his father died. “He got a phone call in the locker room after the game that his dad had died,” Florida State spokesman Chuck Walsh said. Cofer’s father had suffered from a “long illness.”

The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday agreed to a two-year deal with Robert Griffin III, who will become the top backup to Lamar Jackson and continue to be a valuable mentor to the new franchise quarterback. Griffin, 29, got his NFL career back on track last season with the Ravens after being out of the league for a year. He was the favorite to return after impressing team officials and teammates with his work ethic and attitude.

The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston on a two-year, $24-million contract. The Chiefs released Houston on March 10 after failing to find a trade partner for their four-time Pro Bowl linebacker. He had been due to a $15.25-million base salary in 2019.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid settled their collusion grievances against the NFL, but according to a Wall Street Journal report, they will receive less than $10-million total. Kaepernick filed a grievance in October 2017 under the collective bargaining agreement, alleging collusion against signing him to an NFL contract. He had led the movement of players kneeling during the national anthem.