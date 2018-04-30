High School Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Get Series Win

Several Bi-District playoff series were announced for local baseball teams over the weekend.

—

Prairiland will play Redwater in Mt. Pleasant

Game 1 Friday will be at 7:30pm

Game 2 Saturday at 3:00pm with game 3 to follow 30 minutes later If necessary.

—

The Paris Wildcats will play a series against Van. Game 1 is Thursday at 7pm at Chisum or PJC.

Game 2 will be at 7pm in Van. If necessary game 3 will be Saturday at 3pm at Emory Rains.

—

In playoff Softball

In Bi-district softball over the weekend, the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers swept Mesquite Poteet with a 5-1 win. Pinky Green came up, with the game tied at 1 apiece, 2 outs and 2 on in the 5th inning and, once again showed her power at the plate for the second straight game with a 3 run blast…The Lady Tigers will face Prosper in a 3 game series against starting Thursday night at 7pm from Rockwall.

—

The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs showed why they were district champs

Friday night as they run ruled Cooper 17-0. They will take on Beckville in

a one game series on Friday night at 6pm. And, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers season came to end Saturday afternoon in

game 3 of their series with Hooks. The Lady Hornets won it 7-5.

Honey Grove defeated Sam Rayburn 3-2 and Will play Riesel in the Area Round

—

—

North Lamar defeated Brownsboro 19-6 to sweep that series 2-0. The Pantherettes Will play Henderson in the Area Round on Mix 107.7

—

And Redwater swept their series with Prairiland after a 4-0 win in game 2.

—

Congratulations to Kobey Emeyabbi who placed second in the pole vault at the regional track meet. Emeyabbi cleared 13 feet 9 inches and will be heading to Austin on May 11-12 to compete at the state track meet.

—