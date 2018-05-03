High School Baseball And Softball Schedule Plus Rangers Blasted In Cleveland

Last night Game 1 of their Bi-District matchup with Redwater went the way of the Prairiland Patriots as they won 7-6 in 10 innings. Game 2 will be Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm at Mt Pleasant high school.

—

Weather permitting the rest of the area teams will be in action tonight in baseball and softball.

—

In baseball, The Paris Wildcats will play Van in Game 1 at Chisum High School at 7:00 pm .

—

The Chisum Mustangs will be in New Boston to begin their series with New Boston. First pitch at 7:00.

—

And in softball, NL will play their one-game series with Henderson tonight in Quitman. That game will be on Mix 107.7 with pregame at 6:45 .

—

MP Lady Tigers v Prosper (KLAKE 977)

Best of 3 Series

Thursday – 7:00 pm – Rockwall HS (MP Home)

Friday – 7:00 pm – A&M Commerce (MP Visitors)

Saturday – 1:00 pm – A&M Commerce

Hughes Springs vs Beckville at Lobo—Thursday at 6:00 pm—STAR 969

Rivercrest will play Overton in the Area Round at Hughes Springs.

Game 1 is Thursday at 7:00 pm

Game 2 is Friday at 6:00 pm.

Game 3 is Saturday at 12:00 pm

Baseball—Hughes Springs vs Mt Vernon Thursday 6:30 pm at Hughes Springs ***TIME CHANGE

—

The PJC Men’s Basketball program will be conducting an Open Tryout this Saturday, May 5, in the Hunt Physical Education Center. Registration will be from 9:00 to 9:30 am with the Workout starting at 9:30 .

—

The Dallas Stars have hired Jim Montgomery as their new head coach.

—

The Rangers got blasted by the Indians yesterday 12-4. Texas is back home tonight as they host the Red Sox on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 . First pitch at 7:05 .

—

Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL over his employment status. A source told ESPN that Reid is working with attorney Mark Geragos, who also represented his former teammate, Colin Kaepernick, in the quarterback’s collusion grievance against the league.

—

NEW YORK — The kickoff isn’t going away for the 2018 NFL season, but it will look different.An unprecedented collaboration of owners, head coaches, position coaches, medical people and an active player and a union official took a significant step toward preserving one of the game’s more recognizable yet dangerous plays Wednesday morning at league headquarters by finding common ground on a proposed rules change to make the play safer. The final draft will be completed by the end of the week and presented to clubs for review on Monday. The owners will then vote on it later this month at their Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

—

For the second straight season, the Chicago Bears will decline the fifth-year option of their former first-round pick. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday the Bears won’t pick up the 2019 option for receiver Kevin White, per a source informed of the move. The deadline for exercising fifth-year options for 2015 first-round picks is was Wednesday.