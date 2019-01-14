High School Basketball and NFL Results in Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night’s Mix 107-7 game of the week, the Prairiland Patriots defeated Chisum 42-41 in overtime Thanks to this play from Connor Sessums.

Prior to that the Lady Mustangs defeated Prairiland 50-44.

The Paris Lady Cats erased a five point deficit in the final minute of their game with Liberty Eylau to send the game to overtime, where they would eventually lose 80-77.

The Paris boys beat Liberty Eylau 75-51 to begin District play. Jameon Mitchell led the team with 18 points. Trea Johnson had 17.

At the Kings Classic soccer tournament, the Paris Lady Cats finished second after a 1-0 loss in the championship to Alvarado.

The Paris Wildcats took the championship after beat Kennedale in penalty kicks. The match finished 0-0. But Paris won 6 to 5 in penalties.

Boys

Texas High 58 Mt Pleasant 55

Jefferson 87 Daingerfield 49

Mt Vernon 52 Cooper 44

Girls

Daingerfield 53 Jefferson 38

Waskom 35 Hughes Springs 28

Tuesday night HS Basketball

Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant (boys and girls)

Chapel Hill at Prairiland (boys and girls)

Daingerfield at New Diana (boys and girls)

Commerce at Mt Vernon (boys and girls)—Senior Night

Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

The NFL Conference championships are set and all four home teams won. This includes the Los Angeles Rams who defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-22.

The Rams set a franchise playoff record with 273 rushing yards in the game. In contrast the Cowboys only managed 50.

Earlier Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Indianapolis Colts, 31-13.

In Sunday’s games, the New England Patriots rolled over the Chargers 41-28. They will now travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs Sunday at 5:40pm on CBS. Meanwhile, the Saints came back from 14 points down and scored 20 unanswered points to beat Nick Foles and the Eagles 20-14. The Saints will host the Rams Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm on FOX for the NFC Championship.

Bob Kuechenberg, an offensive lineman who was a member of the Miami Dolphins of the 1972 perfect season, died Saturday. He was 71. Kuechenberg was a six-time Pro Bowler in 14 seasons, all with the Dolphins. Along with winning Super Bowl VII as part of Miami’s 17-0 season, he helped the team defend the title with a Super Bowl VIII victory.

The Arizona Cardinals offered Steve Sarkisian the offensive coordinator position, but he instead has agreed to return to Alabama to work on Nick Saban’s staff. Sarkisian is expected to become the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen is rewarding a fan’s act of kindness toward him with tickets to next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Allen tweeted early Sunday morning that his car got stuck in the snow before the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Colts on Saturday and that a man named Dave helped him get unstuck without realizing he played for the Chiefs.

After Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal miss that kept the Bears from advancing in the playoffs Saturday, the Goose Island Brewery in Chicago invited fans to attempt a 43 yard field goal. Out of 101 entrants, NOBODY was successful!!