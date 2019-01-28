High School Basketball in Today’s Sports Update

On Saturday afternoon’s Quality Care ER Game of the week, the Paris Wildcats defeated North Lamar 52-49 in overtime. Cameron Jones and Gavyn Hollje each had 13 points to lead Paris.

On Friday the Paris Lady Cats defeated North Lamar 62-45. Peaches Jackson finished with 19 points while Q. Savage had 18.

Other games had the Chisum Lady Mustangs defeated Commerce 64-29. With the win Chisum clinches a playoff spot. Sarah Hunt had a career high with 37 points.

The Commerce Tigers defeated the Chisum Mustang boys 59-34. Mt. Vernon swept Prairiland 43-36 in the girls game and 54-34 in the boys.

Boys

Chapel Hill 71 Cooper 67 (OT)

Mt Vernon 54 Prairiland 34

Hughes Springs 72 New Diana 39

Girls

Mt Pleasant at Greenville

Chapel Hill 89 Cooper 33

Daingerfield 77 Waskom 44

Mt Vernon 43 Prairiland 36

New Diana 27 Hughes Springs 22

Tuesday High School basketball schedule

Texas High at Mt Pleasant (boys and girls)

Chapel Hill at Commerce (boys and girls)

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields (boys and girls)

Winnsboro at Mt Vernon (boys and girls)

Tatum at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

The Dallas Mavericks lost to Toronto last night 123-120. In the loss Luka Doncic recorded his second triple double in less than a week. With this he becomes the youngest teenager to record a 30 point triple double and the only teenager to have two triple doubles.

In the Pro Bowl, which was really a glorified touch football game in the rain, the AFC beat the NFC 26-7.The Super Bowl is this Sunday in Atlanta.

An estimated crowd of 35,000 turned out at Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl rally Sunday morning, giving the team an emotional lift before boarding its flight to Atlanta. Bill Belichick, dressed in a suit and tie, then thanked the crowd that filled the entire playing field and lower section of the stadium. The team’s decision to depart Sunday contributed to the large turnout. Last year, the Patriots departed for the Super Bowl on Monday.

In the latest twist to the still-simmering controversy from last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, there is some concern in league circles about the NFL’s judgment in allowing four game officials who live in Southern California to work the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. Those same four officials — all with long ties to Southern California — were the ones most responsible for the non-call on Rams cornerback’s early, helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis that was widely viewed as pass interference.