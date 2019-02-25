High School Basketball Playoffs in Today’s Sports update

As was heard on 101.9 KBUS the Paris Wildcats took care of Van 61-40 in the Area round playoff game. The Wildcats used some stingy defense to pull away. In the second half. Paris outscored Van 21-4 in the 3rd quarter. Trae Johnson led Paris with 12 points while Cameron Jones, Gavyn Hollje and Trevon Dennis all had 11 points.

The regional quarterfinal matchup will be Tuesday at 7 pm against number 14 ranked Spring Hill at Wills Point. The the game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

The Dodd City Lady hornets are headed to the state basketball tournament for the third straight year. Dodd City has lost in the championship game the last two years to Nazareth.

In a rare occasion this year, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils found themselves behind at halftime. But, in the second half they cranked things up came from behind to beat Edgewood 42-38, Saturday afternoon. They now advance to the Final 4 in San Antonio where they will face the Wall Lady Hawks (32-1) on Thursday afternoon at 1:30pm in the State Semi-finals. You can hear the game on STAR 969.

Not such a good night Friday night for the Mt Vernon tigers on Friday night as they fell to an inspired Sabine Cardinals team 71-50 to end their season.

The Paris Wildcats baseball team is 4-1 after defeating Hooks 6-4 on Saturday. Paris will host Idabel today.

The North Lamar Panthers went 3-0-1 on the weekend in the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament. The Panthers will be in Sulphur Springs tonight.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution after police said Friday that he was twice videotaped paying for and receiving sex at an illicit massage parlor.

Police in Jupiter, Florida, told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued, and his attorneys will be notified. In a statement, a spokesman for Kraft said he “categorically” denies “any illegal activity.”.

Clayton Kershaw, fresh off a $93 million extension, is taking a step back from his normal throwing progression, a decision the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ace summarized as a “group effort” that was meant to take advantage of how early it is in spring training. Kershaw, speaking after Friday’s workout, did not provide any further details.

Versatile Marwin Gonzalez has agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. The deal, which is worth $12 million this season and $9 million in 2020, is pending a physical. Gonzalez played every position for the Houston Astros in 2018 except pitcher and catcher.

Several members of the Ole Miss men’s basketball program knelt during the national anthem before Saturday’s game against Georgia. The reason for their action was not immediately known, though the game was being played while two pro-Confederate groups marched toward the Oxford campus. According to the Clarion-Ledger, the groups were protesting “Ole Miss’ discontinuation of Colonel Reb as its mascot and other efforts the university has taken to distance itself from Confederate heritage.”