High School Basketball Plus Bama Dethroned In Today’s Sports Update

Crosstown showdown happens tonight as the North Lamar Pantherettes travel to Paris High to take on the Lady Cats. North Lamar is 0-1 in district while Paris is playing their first district game tonight.

The North Lamar Panthers will be at home to face Princeton tonight. The Paris boys will be at Melissa.

Prairiland and Chisum continue district play. Both teams will be on the road. Chisum will travel to Chapel Hill while Prairiland is at commerce.

Greenville at Mt Pleasant (girls only)

Chisum at Chapel Hill (boys and girls)

Daingerfield at Ore city (boys and girls)

Hughes Springs at Jefferson (boys and girls)

We have a new national champion in college football as Clemson destroyed Alabama last night 44-16. It’s the second championship for the Tigers in the past three years. After Bama took a 16-14 lead early in the second quarter, Clemson finished the game outscoring The Tide 30-0. Trevor Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns In the win.

The Dallas Mavericks scored 67 points in the first half last night and led 67-54 over the Lakers. Dallas only managed 30 points in the second half as they fell to Los Angeles 107-97 at home. Luka Doncic led the team with 27 points. Dallas will host Phoenix tomorrow night.

The Dallas Stars continue their road trip tonight in St. Louis.

Dwayne Haskins is NFL-bound after one spectacular season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. The third-year sophomore who rewrote the school record book had been expected to enter the draft and is a projected first-round pick. Ohio State is replacing defensive coordinator Greg Schiano with a pair of new defensive coaches, one of them a longtime assistant from rival Michigan. Former Wolverines defensive line coach Greg Mattison and former San Francisco 49ers assistant Jeff Hafley will join the Buckeyes as co-defensive coordinators. The significant shake-up to the coaching staff comes at the conclusion of Ryan Day’s first week as the program’s new head coach.

Kicker Cody Parkey has been getting roasted for missing the potentially game-winning field goal in the Chicago Bears’ playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It turns out he wasn’t totally to blame. The NFL officially changed the 43-yard miss to a block by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester on Monday. The lineman barely got a finger on the ball, but it changed the trajectory enough that the kick hit the upright, dropped down to the crossbar and then out.