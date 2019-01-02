High School Basketball Plus Bowl Results in Today’s Sports Update

The North Lamar Panthers continue to get ready for the district schedule. Today they host the Prairiland Patriots at 1:30.

Both teams are coming off the Paris Holiday tournament where North Lamar took 6th place and Prairiland won the Silver Bracket championship.

High School basketball gets back in full swing Friday:

Mt. Pleasant at N. McKinney—Boys

Lindale at Mt Pleasant—Girls

Commerce at Chapel Hill—Boys and Girls

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield—Boys and Girls

Hughes Springs at Tatum—Boys and Girls

In New Orleans last night, The Texas Longhorns defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21 in the sugar bowl. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger had three rushing touchdowns for the Longhorns.

The NHL announced yesterday that the city of Dallas and the Dallas Stars would host the 2020 outdoor classic. This game is held annually at an outdoor arena and is easily one of the best events put on by the NHL. The game in Dallas will be at the Cotton Bowl.

Speaking of the Stars they will continue their four game home homestand tonight as they host the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drops at 7:30.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off two straight home and home series in which they split both games. They will be in Charlotte tonight to face the Hornets. Charlotte is currently 18-18 and 6th in the eastern conference. Dallas is 17-19 and twelfth in the West. Tip-off is at 6pm.

The Houston Cougars are finalizing a deal to make Dana Holgorsen their next head coach.The West Virginia coach, who is 61-41 with the Mountaineers, will receive a five-year contract worth $20 million, the source said. It would make him the highest-paid coach of a Group of 5 program.

Putting NFL rumors to rest, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to a contract extension with the Sooners. Riley will receive a significant raise, and was the 16th-highest-paid coach in college football this year.

In College football Bowl action yesterday: In the Outback Bowl Iowa Beat Mississippi State, 27-22. In the Citrus Bowl Kentucky held off Penn State 27-24. In the Fiesta Bowl, the LSU Tigers gave UCF their first loss since 2016, with a 40-32 win. In the Rose Bowl, Ohio State sent Urban out on a high note with a 28-23 win over Washington. And, in the Sugar Bowl #5 Georgia was upset by Texas as the Longhorns won it, 28-21.

The National Championship game will be Monday night with Alabama taking on Clemson at 7pm in Santa Clara, California.

In the NFL, both Texas teams will play Saturday in Wild Card Weekend. First at 3:35pm, the Houston Texans will host the Colts. Then, at 7:15pm the Dallas Cowboys will host Seattle.