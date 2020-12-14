High School Basketball Plus Cowboys Get Rare Win

Basketball results from the weekend. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

In their district opener the Clarksville Lady Tigers defeated Rivercrest 41-25. Lauren Hardman led the way with 6 pts, 5 reb, 2 steals.

The Paris Wildcats defeated Clarksville 77-23. Gary Savage finished with 20 points and Jaelyn Lee had 17.

The Chisum Mustangs improved to 8-1 on the season with a 52-40 win over Blue Ridge. Keaston Lawrence finished with 24 points for Chisum.

The Rivercrest Rebels defeated Paul Pewitt 93-39 in Saturday. On Friday they defeated Pittsburg 87-25.

The North Lamar Panthers fell to Aubrey 61-39. The Prairiland Lady Patriots fell to Liberty Eylau 62-25.

Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The Cowboys defense helped as they caused three fumbles on Cincinnati’s first three possessions. One fumble was returned for a touchdown leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys.

In his first game back at Paul Brown stadium since being let him by the team Dalton went 16 for 23 for 185 yards, as the Cowboys stayed in contention in the weak NFC East. He threw an 11-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Amari Cooper, and hit Tony Pollard for a 7-yard score with 2:00 left in the game.

The Cleveland Indians are expected to change their team name.

The name has long been criticized as being offensive toward Native Americans, and the decision comes after the Washington Football Team of the NFL changed its name earlier this year.

Cleveland’s official announcement regarding the change could come this week