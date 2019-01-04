High School Basketball Plus Cowboys Play Saturday Night in Today’s Sports Update

District basketball continues tonight for some area teams. Both Prairiland boys and girls will be at home to face Cooper.

The North Lamar girls will be at home to open up district against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks.

The North Lamar boys will be traveling to Anna for a 1pm varsity non-district game.

Also…

Mt. Pleasant at N. McKinney—Boys

Lindale at Mt Pleasant—Girls

Commerce at Chapel Hill—Boys and Girls

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield—Boys and Girls

Hughes Springs at Tatum—Boys and Girls

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated MSU Texas 78-64 on Thursday night. The Lions trailed by one at halftime but took control in the second half to get the win.

The win brings the Lions to 11-2 on the season and 3-0 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated MSU Texas 70-57 on Thursday night. The Lions pulled ahead early in the game and did not trail after the first quarter.

The win brings the Lions to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Lone Star conference.

Cowboys and Seahawks will be playing their wildcard game Saturday night at AT&T stadium. Dallas hasn’t beaten Seattle since October 12th of 2014. The game kicks off at 7:15 on Fox. Prior to that at 3:35pm, the Houston Texans will host the Colts.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has dedicated Saturday’s game to Jazmine Barnes, a 7-year-old girl who was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting in Houston. Hopkins said he will donate his $29,000 playoff check to help pay for funeral costs and said he would join in the effort to bring Barnes’ killer to justice. The girl was killed when a man in a pickup truck pulled up next to Barnes’ mother’s car and started firing. Jazmine’s mother and three sisters were injured in the seemingly random attack. The Texans play the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card game Saturday.

The State Attorney’s Office in Florida has dropped a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 24 incident between Foster and his ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, the night before his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, played the Buccaneers in Tampa. Foster had been scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Foster after “a meticulous review of the facts of the case.

Four-time MVP LeBron James leads all players in fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday. Other top vote-getters in the Western Conference include Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose and Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.