High School Basketball Plus Cowboys Vs. Ravens Tonight In Today’s Sports Update

Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

Tonight in high school basketball, the Detroit girls will travel to DeKalb. Simultaneously, the Detroit boys will travel to Honey Grove, and the Honey Grove girls will travel to Wolfe City. The Chisum boys will host DeKalb while the Lady Mustangs will travel to Blue Ridge, North Lamar Pantherettes will host Bells while the Panthers will travel to Rains.

The Prairiland Patriots will travel to Ore City, the Lady Patriots will host Paris, and the Paris Wildcats will play at Mt. Pleasant.

Week 13 concludes tonight with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. This game was supposed to be last Thursday night, but they moved it due to the Ravens COVID-19 situation.

The Cowboys are looking to rebound after their dismal performance on Thanksgiving day. Meanwhile, the Ravens are hoping to bounce back from a loss to the Steelers last Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking of the Steelers, their bid for perfection is over after the Washington football team defeated them yesterday, 23-17. With the win, Washington pulls even with the Giants for first place in the NFC East.

James Harden appears to be holding out of training camp with the Houston Rockets. The veteran missed Monday’s practice after not being with the team last week. The former MVP failed to report for the Rockets’ first official practice Sunday and individual workout later in the day. When they asked when he could report to the team, head coach Stephen Silas didn’t express much optimism about the developing situation.