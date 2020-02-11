High School Basketball Plus Doncic-less Mavs Lose Again in Today’s Sports Update

While the boys still have a few district basketball left, the girls will conclude their regular season tonight. On Mix 107.7, the Prairiland Lady Patriots will host Chisum. The boy’s game will follow and will also be on Mix 107.7. Steven Johnston will have the play by play at approximately 6:00 pm.

In other local action, Paris High will travel to Texarkana to play Pleasant Grove. North Lamar will play Pittsburg on the road. Cooper is at Mt Vernon, Rivercrest will host a Maud, and Clarksville welcomes McCleod. Detroit visits Linden-Kildare while Honey Grove is at home against Chess.

The Honey Grove Lady Warriors will play their Bi-District matchup next Tuesday night against North Hopkins at 6:00 pm. The game will be at Prairiland and Honey Grove will be the home team.

This past weekend at the Mount Pleasant powerlifting Meet the Paris High girls placed 2nd with 39 points while the Paris High boys placed 5th with 22 points. There were 14 schools competing. On the girls’ side, Enchantra Roberson took 1st Place and Best Overall Lifter in Lightweight Divisions with 810 pounds. For the boys, Keyshawn Wallace took 1st Place with 1265lbs. For all the finishers, be sure to check out our website.

Girls Diana Alvarez – 3rd Place 445lbs Diana Farfan – 4th Place 465lbs MiKesha Shorters – 5th Place 565lbs Enchantra Roberson – 1st Place 810 lbs (Best Overall Lifter in Lightweight Divisions) Mi’Nea Williams – 2nd Place 77 lbs Jaidah Franklin – 2nd Place 735lbs Rayn Hayden – 2nd Place 800lbs Raelynn Johnson – 2nd Place 760 lbs Kaylie Turner – 5th Place 660lbs Zeara Alexander – 3rd Place 750lbs

Boys Journey Sweet – 3rd Place 570lbs Keyshawn Wallace – 1st Place 1265lbs Jailen Franklin – 5th Place 1110lbs Quin Dangerfield – 2nd Place 1445lbs Devin Moten – 3rd Place 1310lbs Satchel Swain – 3rd Place 1365 lbs

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks but it wasn’t enough as they lost 123-119 to the Utah Jazz.

Dallas played their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic, who could return for the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night. The Mavericks are 3-4 in the seven games he’s missed.

NBA

Utah Jazz 123 – Dallas Mavericks 119

Denver Nuggets 127 – San Antonio 120

MLB

Major League Baseball is mulling significant changes to its postseason, including increasing the number of teams from 10 to 14. Also, adding a reality TV-type format to determine which teams play each other in an expanded wild-card round, according to ESPN.

REGION XIV

Men’s basketball standings have Tyler leading the pack followed by Panola, Navarro, Kilgore, Trinity Valley, Bossier, and Paris. For the women, Trinity Valley leads followed by Tyler, Blinn, Panola, Kilgore, Angelina, Paris, Jacksonville, Bossier Parish, and Coastal Bend.

LSC

Taylor Phelps, of Cleveland, OH, is former men’s basketball student-athlete and Honors College graduate at A&M-Commerce (2014). A&M-Commerce named Phelps the National Association of Athletic Development Directors the 2020 rising star Monday.

UIL

The 2020 Swimming and Diving State Championships are Friday and Saturday (Feb 14-15) at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on The University of Texas at Austin campus.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant is at Royse City for basketball. You need to check with your team about any outdoor events during the next few days.

Here are the playoff pairings for girls’ basketball that we have to date:

Mt Vernon takes on Paul Pewitt at Pittsburg Monday 6:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta at Longview Monday

Chapel Hill MP is hosting Oak Cliff Life for a warm-up Tuesday

The Mt Pleasant TASO Chapter announced the following members are working on the upcoming playoffs.

District Games

Girls

Calvin Grigsby, Alvester Gibson, and Eric Rufus

Mt Vernon vs. Paul Pewitt at Pittsburg Monday (Feb 17)

Howard Wells and Mark Walker

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta at Longview Monday (Feb 17)

Warm-Up Game

William Henderson, Danny Broughton, Wayne Garrett

Chapel Hill MP vs. Oak Cliff Life at Chapel Hill Tuesday (Feb 11)

4A Regional Final at Lubbock Christian University

Michael Hale, Rickey Roberts, and Miriam Williams

Saturday (Feb 29)

Boys

State Tournament

Brent Hargrave Saturday (Mar 14)