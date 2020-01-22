High School Basketball Plus Mavs Fall To Clippers In Today’s Sports Update

Boys:

Paris 89

Pittsburg 71

Paris scoring:

Jaelyn Lee 20

Trae Johnson 14

Jameon Mitchell 17

Gavyn Hollje 17

Trevon Dennis 7

Braylon Mickens 9

Garius Savage 3

Troy Jones 2

Girls

Paris 56

Pittsburg 51

Boys. Liberty Eylau 60

North Lamar 50

Girls.

Liberty Eylau 64

North Lamar 49

Winnsboro 74

Chisum 22

Chisum 68

Winnsboro 51

Chisum Scoring:

Evan Wood 17pts

Hunter Carter 15pts

Keaston Lawrence 14pts

Trenton Tyler 13pts

Levi Weems 9pts

Chapel Hill 102

Prairiland 36

Chapel Hill 71

Prairiland 47

Girls:

Honey Grove 48

Trenton 27

Honey Grove scoring:

Demetria Pruitt – 17

Kenzi Phipps – 2

Allie Morrison – 4

Aniyah Smith – 3

Allie Towery – 2

Azia Brigham – 1

Maddie Cason – 11

Nicole Briscoe – 5

Shakira Cooper – 3

Girls

Rebekah Crane and Mason Garrett were honored last night at the Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant vs. Prairieland game. The TABC named Crane All-State, adding to District MVP, heading to Stephen F. Austin and caring with her 2000 points for her high school career. Last year, she nailed 100 rebounds, 100 steals, and 100 assists. This year Rebekah has reached over 100 rebounds and 100 assists and is chasing the 100 steal mark.

Her teammate Mason Garrett owns over 100 three-pointers every year during her high school career. The TABC named her Texas’ 3 point Champion after going 10-for-10 during the State Championship game for the second-best mark in the history of Texas UIL. The Nation ranks Mason No. 3 and No. 5 for the United States Three-Point Shooting Percentage. She isn’t doing too back in baseball and golf and is the first at Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant to be named a McDonald’s All-American.

The Dallas Mavericks lost in more than one way last night as they fell to the LA Clippers 110-107. Luka Doncic was one assist away from another triple-double. He finished 36 points, 9 assists, and 10 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingas returned after missing 10 games. But the Mavericks lost Dwight Powell In the first quarter with an Achilles injury. The Mavericks fear it is a season-ending injury.

The MLB Hall of Fame class is set and it will be Derick Jeter and Larry Walker for the class of 2020. Jeter was one vote shy of a unanimous ballot. His teammate Mariano Rivera remains the only player to receive 100% of the votes.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fourth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 14 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now seven weeks in a row this season. The Lions are also ranked No. 3 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll.

Tuesday’s 2020 Lone Star Conference softball preseason poll has Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team finishing second. In addition, junior Emily Otto was named the LSC Preseason Pitcher of the Year. The Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in history when they went 40-14 during the year, with a 23-7 record in LSC play. A&M-Commerce finished in second place in the LSC standings and advanced to the LSC Tournament Championship game. The team finished second in the South Central Regional standings and earned the right to host half of the NCAA bracket, falling in the Regional Championship game.