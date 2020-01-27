High School Basketball Plus The Sports World Mourns Kobe

Friday nigh the Paris Wildcats defeated Pleasant Grove 81-58. The game was close after the first quarter but that’s when Paris took over. Jameon Mitchell led the team with 20 points. Jaelyn Lee added 19 points in the win.

The Lady Cats lost To Pleasant Grove 81-37. Quiniya Savage led Paris with 21 points.

North Lamar swept Pittsburg. 63-46 for the girls and 60-50 for the boys. Mylee Nottingham led the girls with 14 points while Christian Scott led the way on the boys side with 24.

The Detroit girls beat McLeod 47 – 41. Abi Shelby had 18 points. The Detroit boys lost to McLeod 56-36. It was Mt. Vernon sweeping Chisum. 65-22 on the girls side and 45-41 for the boys.

The Sports world is grieving this morning as firmer NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was killed one a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. The private chopper was taking Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and 7 other people to basketball camp when it went down.

Many people showed their support for the Bryant’s on Sunday, including Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who made an announcement that nobody will ever wear #24 for Dallas again. In honor of Kobe Bryant.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant’s and the families of the other victims of this tragedy.