High School Basketball Plus The Super Flush In Today’s Sports Update

As heard on Mix 107.7 last night, the Paris Wildcats finished district a perfect 8-0 after a 66-40 win over North Lamar. The game was tied at 11 late in the first quarter. Paris then went on a 46-12 run to blow the game open. Trevon Dennis went off during the run as he scored 14 of his team-leading 18 during that stretch. Paris will play Carthage on Friday at home in a warm-up game before the playoffs start next week.

North Lamar and Pittsburg will play at Rivercrest Friday night to determine the final playoff spot out of district 15-4A. That game starts at 8:00 pm.

The Detroit boys lost to McCleod 79-37.

In girls Bi-district action, Honey Grove defeated North Hopkins 49-22. Demetria Pruitt led the way with 12 points for the Lady Warriors.

Rivercrest fell to Hawkins 73-38. Madi Lichtenwalter led the way for the Lady Rebels with 19 points.

Harleton beat Detroit 67-28. Kiley Miller had 10 points for Detroit in the loss.

And the Dallas Stars host the Phoenix Coyotes tonight starts the AAC. Dallas is currently second in the Western Conference behind St. Louis.

MLB

Over 300 students from Arlington Independent School District went to the ballpark Tuesday to help the Rangers conduct a crucial test, a test affectionately referred to as “The Super Flush.” Senior Project Manager Matt Johnson said, “The main thing is we want to make sure of is that the house pumps come back up so that when the next person stands in line to potentially flush their toilet, that the water is there. That there’s enough water to take care of whatever was in the toilet.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the third-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll. The Lions have been nationally ranked 18 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now 11 weeks in a row this season. It is the program’s highest national ranking in history.

ASC

LeTourneau freshman Kaitlyn Reed (White Oak, Texas) posted a score of 2,492 points in the pentathlon at the UCO Alumni Classic in Norman, Okla., placing fourth in the event and breaking the school record.

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) was the top collegiate finisher, placing second, at the UCO Alumni Classic in the pole vault. He cleared 4.66 meters (15 ft.-3.5 in.).

LeTourneau freshman righty Hannah Welch (Jefferson, Texas) picked up the win, going the distance in first career start – an 11-2, five-inning win against Pacific (Ore.). She gave up a pair of unearned runs and four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

REGION XIV

BASEBALL

Northeast Eagles 19 – Murray State 5

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

5A

Mt Pleasant 50 – Whitehouse 38

Lufkin 53 – Texas High 48

4A

3A

Chapel Hill MP vs Sabine at Ore City Fri 6:00 pm

Edgewood 70 – Life Oak Cliff 22

Hughes Springs 63 – White Oak 54

Sabine 54 – Elysian Fields 53

2A

Clarksville 49 – Beckville 37

Como Pickton vs. Merit Bland at Rains Tue 6:00 pm

Detroit vs. Harleton at Pittsburg Tue 8:00 pm

Harmony 37 – Tatum 36

Honey Grove 49 – North Hopkins 22

Hawkins 73 – Rivercrest 38

1A

Ector 51 – Avinger 45

Dodd City – BYE

Saltillo – BYE

BOYS

Atlanta 71 – New Boston 45

Commerce 106 – Cooper 37 District Champs

Como Pickton 66 – Campbell 42

Lufkin 61 – Marshall 57 District Co-Champs with Nac

Mt Pleasant 55 – Greenville 51Dist Champs

Nacogdoches 54 – Pine Tree 51 District Co-Champs

Paris 66 – North Lamar 40

Paris vs either Tyler Cumberland or Kilgore Bi-District round

Sulphur Springs 58 – Lindale 45

Saltillo 71 – Union Hill 49

Texas High 64 – Royse City 51

Troup 62 – Winona 60 OT

Whitehouse 59 – John Tyler 46

Wolfe City 76 – Honey Grove 49 District Champs

Final District 15-4A boys’ basketball standings:

Paris 8-0 Liberty-Eylau 6-2 Pleasant Grove 4-4 North Lamar 1-7 & Pittsburg 1-7 TIE

SOCCER

BOYS

Paris 1 – Pittsburg 0 – 2OT

Texas High 2 – Lindale 1