High School Basketball Plus The Super Flush In Today’s Sports Update

As heard on Mix 107.7 last night, the Paris Wildcats finished district a perfect 8-0 after a 66-40 win over North Lamar. The game was tied at 11 late in the first quarter. Paris then went on a 46-12 run to blow the game open. Trevon Dennis went off during the run as he scored 14 of his team-leading 18 during that stretch. Paris will play Carthage on Friday at home in a warm-up game before the playoffs start next week.
North Lamar and Pittsburg will play at Rivercrest Friday night to determine the final playoff spot out of district 15-4A. That game starts at 8:00 pm.
The Detroit boys lost to McCleod 79-37.
In girls Bi-district action, Honey Grove defeated North Hopkins 49-22. Demetria Pruitt led the way with 12 points for the Lady Warriors.
Rivercrest fell to Hawkins 73-38. Madi Lichtenwalter led the way for the Lady Rebels with 19 points.
Harleton beat Detroit 67-28. Kiley Miller had 10 points for Detroit in the loss.
And the Dallas Stars host the Phoenix Coyotes tonight starts the AAC. Dallas is currently second in the Western Conference behind St. Louis.
MLB
LSC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the third-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll. The Lions have been nationally ranked 18 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now 11 weeks in a row this season. It is the program’s highest national ranking in history.
ASC
LeTourneau freshman Kaitlyn Reed (White Oak, Texas) posted a score of 2,492 points in the pentathlon at the UCO Alumni Classic in Norman, Okla., placing fourth in the event and breaking the school record.
LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) was the top collegiate finisher, placing second, at the UCO Alumni Classic in the pole vault. He cleared 4.66 meters (15 ft.-3.5 in.).
LeTourneau freshman righty Hannah Welch (Jefferson, Texas) picked up the win, going the distance in first career start – an 11-2, five-inning win against Pacific (Ore.). She gave up a pair of unearned runs and four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
REGION XIV
BASEBALL
Northeast Eagles 19 – Murray State 5
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
GIRLS
5A
Mt Pleasant 50 – Whitehouse 38
Lufkin 53 – Texas High 48
4A
3A
Chapel Hill MP vs Sabine at Ore City Fri 6:00 pm
Edgewood 70 – Life Oak Cliff 22
Hughes Springs 63 – White Oak 54
Sabine 54 – Elysian Fields 53
2A
Clarksville 49 – Beckville 37
Como Pickton vs. Merit Bland at Rains Tue 6:00 pm
Detroit vs. Harleton at Pittsburg Tue 8:00 pm
Harmony 37 – Tatum 36
Honey Grove 49 – North Hopkins 22
Hawkins 73 – Rivercrest 38
1A
Ector 51 – Avinger 45
Dodd City – BYE
Saltillo – BYE
BOYS
Atlanta 71 – New Boston 45
Commerce 106 – Cooper 37 District Champs
Como Pickton 66 – Campbell 42
Lufkin 61 – Marshall 57 District Co-Champs with Nac
Mt Pleasant 55 – Greenville 51Dist Champs
Nacogdoches 54 – Pine Tree 51 District Co-Champs
Paris 66 – North Lamar 40
Paris vs either Tyler Cumberland or Kilgore Bi-District round
Sulphur Springs 58 – Lindale 45
Saltillo 71 – Union Hill 49
Texas High 64 – Royse City 51
Troup 62 – Winona 60 OT
Whitehouse 59 – John Tyler 46
Wolfe City 76 – Honey Grove 49 District Champs
Final District 15-4A boys’ basketball standings:
- Paris 8-0
- Liberty-Eylau 6-2
- Pleasant Grove 4-4
- North Lamar 1-7 & Pittsburg 1-7 TIE
SOCCER
BOYS
Paris 1 – Pittsburg 0 – 2OT
Texas High 2 – Lindale 1