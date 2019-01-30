High School Basketball Scores In Today’s Sports Update

District basketball last night at Wildcat Gym. The Paris Lady Cats got a huge win over Liberty Eylau 69-58. The win puts Paris at 3-3 in the district and tied with Liberty Eylau for second place. Carol Crooms led the way with 27 points. Peaches Jackson has 19 and Quiniya Savage 12.

On the boys’ side, Paris got their ninth straight win as the beat Liberty Eylau 86-69. Liberty Eylau kept the game close thanks to 9 of 18 shooting from behind the three-point line.

With the win, Paris is now 5-0 in district with three games to play.

Boys

Commerce 88 Chapel Hill 46

Mt Vernon 55 Winnsboro 38

Tatum 58 Hughes Springs 43

Girls

Chapel Hill 85 Commerce 22

Daingerfield 55 Elysian Fields 41

Winnsboro 34 Mt Vernon 32

Tatum 54 Hughes Springs 21

Texas A&M University-Commerce kicker Kristov Martinez and return specialist Reggie Kincade have been named second-team All-Americans by the Don Hansen Football Committee, as released Tuesday. Defensive end Michael Onuoha and offensive tackle Amon Simon earned honorable mention.

The Dallas Mavericks return to action tonight as they play the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

And the Dallas Stars return from their 11-day break to host the Buffalo Sabres tonight at the AAC. Dallas is currently sitting in the first wildcard spot, three points behind Minnesota in the division.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty didn’t rule out the possibility that he might retire after Super Bowl LIII if his team beats the Los Angeles Rams. McCourty, 31, is finishing his ninth season with the Patriots and is an eight-time captain. He has played in 139 career regular-season games, starting all of them, in addition to 21 playoff games.

As Super Bowl LIII crawls closer, the questions continue to persist regarding Todd Gurley’s usage in the biggest game of his career. The running back touched the ball just five times in the NFC Championship Game for 13 total yards, both career lows. On Tuesday, coach Sean McVay again took the blame for not getting the running back more involved in the offense, attributing it to play selection, and vowed to get Gurley the rock in Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown versus the New England Patriots.

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they have hired former New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as a senior adviser to baseball operations. Alderson was hired by the Mets after the 2010 season. Alderson previously spent 17 seasons with the Athletics, first serving as the team’s general counsel in 1981.