High School Basketball Scores Plus Chirnos Back With Rangers in Today’s Sports Update

In Pattonville the Mt. Vernon Tigers swept Prairiland in both their games. The Lady Tigers winning 50-44 in overtime. Prairiland trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win it at the end of regulation before ultimately losing in OT. Hannah Murdock led the Lady Pats with 16 points.

The Patriot boys had a hard time getting the offense going as they lost 41-25 in their district opener.

The Chisum Lady Mustangs took down Commerce 46-42 while the Mustang boys lost to Commerce.

Detroit took care of James Bowie on the road. 54-21 for the Girls. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 24-7 lead after the first period. The Detroit boys won 60-57.

Rivercrest defeated Linden Kildare. The Girls won 61-19 while the Boys won 56-51. The Honey Grove Lady Warriors fell to Whitewright 45-42. Maddie Cason had 18 points for Honey Grove.

And the Paris Wildcats fell to Melissa at home 65-50. Jaelyn Lee led Paris with 13 points.

Elsewhere:

Boys

Chapel Hill 79 Cooper 41

New Diana 52 Huges Springs 47

Daingerfield 58 Waskom 57

Girls

Chapel Hill 84 Cooper 27

Hughes Springs 58 New Diana 44

Waskom 59 Daingerfield 45

The Texas Rangers have agreed to bring Robinson Chorinos back after his one year stint with the Houston Astros.

The Dallas Renegades have announced quarterback Landry Jones sustained a left knee injury during yesterday’s practice at the team’s training camp in Houston. Jones will continue to be evaluated by the Renegades’ medical staff. The Renegades are a part of the XFL, which is set to start playing next month.

Texas A&M University-Commerce head coach Jason Burton has been named the WHoopDirt.com Division II Coach of the Week, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. Last week during their win over Cameron, coach Burton notched his 100th career win, making him the fastest coach in program history to reach this milestone.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule agreed Tuesday to a seven-year contract to become the Carolina Panthers‘ next coach. The deal is worth $60 million and with incentives could be worth up to $70 million. He made $4.1 million this season as Baylor’s coach. Rhule was scheduled to meet with the Giants on Tuesday but canceled that appointment after his interview with Tepper at his home in Waco, Texas, on Monday.

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal for New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge to become the team’s next head coach. Judge, 38, was the youngest of the seven known candidates mentioned for the Giants’ vacancy . He is considered a no-nonsense guy who isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers with players if necessary. The Giants also have asked for and received permission from the Dallas Cowboys to speak with Jason Garrett regarding a position as offensive coordinator on Judge’s staff.

The Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season, according to a report published Tuesday by The Athletic.Citing three anonymous people who were with the Red Sox in 2018, The Athletic reported that Boston players would visit the replay room to decipher their opponents’ sign sequence and then relay the information to the dugout.Major League Baseball told The Athletic that it will investigate the allegations against the Red Sox.