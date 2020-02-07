High School Basketball Tonight Plus New XFL Renegades Open Season Sunday In Today’s Sports Update

Dallas Renegades season opener is Sunday. All home games will be played at Globe Life Park.

The North Lamar Pantherettes will host Liberty Eylau at 600 pm and the boys will play immediately following. Both are on Mix 107-7.

At Wildcat Gym, both Paris teams will host Pittsburg. A Wildcat win clinches at least a tie for the District 15-4A title and it would be Coach Billy Mack Steed’s 15th district title in 25 seasons and the ninth in 13 years at PHS.

In other district action, Chisum is traveling to Chapel Hill, Prairiland will be in Commerce, Cooper hosts Winnsboro, Rivercrest travels to McCleod, Clarksville, and Detroit will battle in Detroit, and Honey Grove will visit Trenton.

The Dallas Renegades are getting set to open this Sunday against the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Renegades are part of the XFL, a new football league debuting this week.

This is an eight-team league with each team playing ten games on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 8 and April 12. Four teams will advance to the playoff semifinals April 19-20, and the XFL Championship will be played April 26 — the day after the 2020 NFL draft concludes. Dallas and St. Louis can be seen on ESPN at 4:00 pm Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Mavericks were already without several key players because of injury. Now, they may be adding Kristaps Porzingis to the list of unavailable players on Friday night. Porzingis is questionable for the Mavericks game against the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital after sustaining a broken nose in Dallas’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Dallas and Washington tip at 6:00 pm from the nation’s capital.

NBA

Portland Trail Blazers 125 – San Antonio Spurs 117

Houston Rockets 121 – LA Lakers 111

New Orleans Pelicans 125 – Chicago Bulls 119

Dallas Mavericks are at the Washington Wizards tonight at 6:00.

The Dallas Stars hosts the Minnesota Wild tonight at 7:30.

REGION XIV

Friday (Feb 7) and Saturday, NTCC’s softball team is at Weatherford College, in Weatherford. The Eagles are hosting their first home game against Pratt Junior College with a doubleheader today at 1:00 pm and a single game tomorrow (Feb 8) at noon. Trinity Valley Community College is hosting the Rodeo team at Athens.

Trinity Valley men’s basketball team got by Paris 81-79 Wednesday. Paris travels to Bossier Parish Saturday with a 4:00 pm tip-off. The next home game is Wednesday when Panola College comes to Paris.

The women lost to Panola Wednesday 64-50 and they travel to Bossier Parish Saturday for a 2:00 pm start.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

Saltillo’s B-Team defeated Sulphur Bluff 21-15, and the A-Team defeated Sulphur Bluff 54-28 with David Whitworth scoring 21 points. Their next game is Saturday against Avery at 9:00 am.

Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant’s Education Foundation is hosting its 15th Annual Go Big Red event today (Feb 7) from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. It is in conjunction with their homecoming basketball games. The annual fundraiser supports student scholarships and teacher grants with a chicken stew or chili and tamales with dessert and drink for $5. Chapel Hill hosts its last district game against Chisum tonight.

Tonight is the night that Sulphur Springs and Mt Pleasant’s basketball teams make a decision for the district in Willie Williams Gym as both are tied up. The Wildcats are saying that they are returning to the scene of the “incident” starting at 7:30 pm. The ladies take the floor first tonight. Royse City is at Greenville.

This week’s Texas Association basketball rankings

GIRLS

5A

No. 8 Royse City (25-5) at Greenville

4A

No. 2 Argyle (26-5) at Krum

3A

No. 11 Edgewood (25-5) host Rains next Tuesday

No. 12 Mineola (24-7) hosts Lone Oak

No. 15 Winnsboro (22-7) at Cooper

No. 17 Howe (22-5) hosts Leonard

No. 21 Pottsboro (20-3) hosts Gunter

2A

No. 25 Hawkins (26-1) at Big Sandy

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (27-4) OPEN

No. 11 Saltillo (27-7) at Sulphur Bluff

BOYS

5A

No. 8 Sulphur Springs (22-8) at Mt Pleasant

4A

No. 7 Argyle (24-3) at Krum

No. 20 Paris (23-8 5-0) hosts Pittsburg

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (25-4) hosts Redwater

No. 18 Van Alstyne (22-6) OPEN

No. 22 Commerce (20-9) hosts Prairiland

No. 23 Mineola (19-7) hosts Lone Oak

2A

No. 11 Clarksville (17-9) at Detroit

1A

No. 17 Saltillo (26-4) at Sulphur Bluff