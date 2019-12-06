High School Basketball Tourney Action Plus Cowboys Lose Again In Today’s Sports Update

Yesterday in the Prairiland tournament, the Chisum Lady Mustangs went 2-0 as did the host team Lady Patriots. On the boy’s side, Chisum went 1-0 while Prairiland finished the day 1-1. Day two begins this morning at 9:00 am.

In the Dodd City Tournament, the North Lamar Pantherettes dropped both of their games as did the Detroit boys.

In Van, the Paris Wildcats split their two games as they fell to Lindale 46-39 and defeated Van 57-53.

And in Royce City, the Paris Lady Cats defeated Hallsville 55-53.

Day two of all those tournaments will be played today. With day three happening on Saturday.

Don’t forget this week’s playoff schedule with Paul Pewitt taking on Daingerfield in round four of the playoffs Friday night at 7:30 pm at Mt Pleasant. The game will be on STAR Country 96.9, and online at easttexasradio.com. Also Friday, Gilmer takes on Pleasant Grove at 7:00 pm at Longview Lobo Stadium.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team will play in its second NCAA Division II Playoff regional final in the last three years, and the opponent is a familiar one from the 2017 National Championship run – the Minnesota State Mavericks. The game will be played in Mankato, Minnesota tomorrow at 12:00 pm. Commerce is 11-2 overall while Minnesota State is 12-0. Commerce has already defeated two teams in the playoffs who were previously undefeated.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team lost a tightly-contested five-set match to Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday night. The set scores were 25-16, 22-25, 25-27, 26-24, and 15-8. The Lions fall to 24-7 on the season and they are eliminated from further competition. It was the Lions’ third consecutive trip to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament. UAFS improves to 27-6 on the year and they advance to the Regional Semifinal match.

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their third straight last night as they fell to Chicago 31-24. The score was a lot closer than the game on the field as the offense scored 10 points in the final five minutes of the game. Dallas is now 6-7 on the season and will play the LA Rams next Sunday.

And the Stars won 3-2 in Overtime to break their four-game losing streak.