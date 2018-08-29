High School Football and Volleyball Plus Rangers Take on Dodgers

In volleyball Tuesday night, the 12th ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots took care of Texas High in five sets. Prairiland trailed 8-1 in the final set before rallying for a 15-11 victory. Paris High took down Sulphur Springs in four sets on the road. Sulphur Springs is ranked 13th in 5A. North Lamar took down Mt. Pleasant in straight sets. Also winning in straight sets was Detroit over Trinity Christian Academy. Rivercrest over Cumby and Chisum over Clarksville. Chapel Hill Lady Devils Volleyball beat Ore City in 4 (22-25)(25-19)(25-12)(25-14).

A reminder that High School Football starts this week.. One of the first games in the state will be on Thursday night at 7pm as Pittsburg is hosting Jefferson. That game will be broadcast on STAR 969. Friday night the Mt Pleasant Tigers will start the season at home with Wylie East. That game will be on KLAKE 977. Other games on tap Friday include: Sulphur Springs at Frisco Wakeland, Daingerfield at Gunter, Gilmer at Atlanta, Hughes Springs at Hamshire-Fannet, Mt Vernon will host Bonham and Paul Pewitt is at New Boston—That game will be broadcast on STAR 969

Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball player Rylie Fuentes has been named the Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week. The award was announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

And the Rangers were back home Tuesday night as they hosted the Dodgers. LA pounded out 15 hits in the 8-4 victory over Texas. Ariel Jurado didn’t make it through the third inning for the Rangers. Series finale between Texas and LA is tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Dez Bryant indicated on Twitter on Monday night that he will likely wait until later in the season to sign with a team. The wide receiver, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, met with the Cleveland Browns last week but left his visit without signing a contract. Bryant, in answering a tweet from a fan where his Twitter handle was mentioned, wrote, “I just have to take care of me first” and “I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year.”

Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said he felt “great,” after going through his first practice since injuring his left knee on Aug. 18 against Cincinnati. Martin already pronounced himself ready to go for the Sept. 9 opener last week.

Bob Costas is in talks to leave NBC. Only the peacock has served NBC Sports longer. Costas, his representatives and NBC have held discussions that could result in the longtime face of NBC Sports being let out of a contract that currently runs through 2021. NBC declined to comment on Costas’ potential departure.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants to see 18 regular-season games and two preseason games, and he said he does not believe the players’ health will be adversely affected. “I think candidly it’s probably physically better for players than it is to have the longer preseason, the longer practicing,”