High School Football and Volleyball Plus Stars Move to Round Two in Today’s Sports Update

The Panthers first game of the season will be next Friday night at Krum. Of course all NL games this season can be heard on Mix 107.7.

Tonight the Paris Wildcats will have their scrimmage against Henderson. Chisum will also be at home for their scrimmage.

In volleyball tonight, NL will play at Melissa. Chisum will travel to Maud. Prairiland will be at community. While Detroit will host Trinity Christian Academy.

Denis Gurianov scored four goals, including a hat trick in the second period when also assisting on the go-ahead score, as the Dallas Stars rallied from a quick three-goal deficit for a 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night to wrap up the first-round playoff series in six games. Dallas will play Colorado in the next round.

Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in major league history to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. Texas is in Seattle tonight. First pitch on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 8:10 with pregame starting at 7:30.