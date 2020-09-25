High School Football Friday Plus Volleyball in Today’s Sports Update

More football cancellations. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

On Thursday evening, Paris ISD Facebook reported that París High School will be canceling football tonight against Melissa and next Friday against Anna.

According to the 7-4A D1 DEC rules the games will result in forfeit losses for Paris.

Due to the cancellation 101.9 KBUS will be broadcasting Prairiland at Chisum this evening. Pregame with Steven Johnston and Billy Norris begins at 7pm.

On Mix 107-7 the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Wills Point for a 7:30 kickoff. Pregame with Adam Routon and myself begins at 7pm.

Other action tonight has Clarksville at Joaquin. Honey Grove hosts Como Pickton. Wolfe City travels to Rivercrest.

Week 5 Schedule Cancelled Paris Wolfe City Gunter Melissa Rivercrest Whitewright MIX North Lamar Sulphur Springs Pittsburg Wills Point Wakeland Trinity-Addison K-Lake Daingerfield Como-Pickton Clarksville Dekalb Honey Grove Joaquin Wylie Hughes Springs Leonard Mt. Pleasant New Diana Bells KBUS Prairiland Commerce Rains Chisum Bonham Mt. Vernon

In district volleyball tonight Prairiland will try to remain undefeated as they travel to Chisum. Paris High will try to rebound from Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss to Gilmer when they travel to Pittsburg.

Speaking of Gilmer they’ll be back in town tonight to play North Lamar. Detroit travels to Sulphur Bluff and Rivercrest is at Linden Kildare.

The Pac-12’s CEO group voted to open the conference’s football season Nov. 6. The Pac-12 had initially decided to postpone play until the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

It will play a seven-game conference-only schedule and hold a title game Dec. 18. The full schedule will be released in the coming days.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting set to take on Seattle this Sunday up in Washington. The Cowboys seem likely to have a key member of the secondary this Sunday though as rookie Trevon Diggs, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 vs the Atlanta Falcons and missed practice on Wednesday, is expected to start vs Seattle.

The Dallas Stars will try to pull even in the Stanley cup final tonight in game 4. Tampa leads the best of seven series 2-1. Puck drops at 7pm.