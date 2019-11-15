High School Football Playoffs Plus An Ugly End to TNF

While football playoffs get started, the Prairiland Lady Patriots are the lone area team still in the volleyball playoffs. Tonight the number 8 ranked Lady Pats take on number 6 ranked Van Alstyne in the regional semifinal at 7pm. Winner will play tomorrow for the right to represent the region at the state tournament.

In Thursday night bi-district playoff action, Pittsburg took on 10-0 Sunnyvale and it was a battle. At the half it was 5-0 Raiders. That lasted until 7:05 to go in the 3rd quarter when Braydon Bolton intercepted a pass and took it 97 yards to the house. Sunnyvale QB Trip Macada had a big 2nd half and led Sunnyvale to a 25-13 win. Also Clarksville lost to Muenster 61-32.

Tonight the Paris High Wildcats will face Alvarado tonight in McKinney beginning at 7:30. Steven Johnston and Robert High will have the call on 101.9 KBUS. Over on Mix 107-7, Adam Routon will join Greg Higgins as we bring you Honey Grove and Trenton from Denison starting at 7pm. Other local action includes Rivercrest and Tom Bean playing in Bells while Detroit and Tioga play at Prairiland. Both those game start at 7:30.

Also tonight, Hughes Springs vs Gladewater at Pine Tree Friday 7:30pm on STAR Country 96.9, Daingerfield vs Anderson Shiro Friday at 7:30pm at Kaufman on KLAKE 97.7, Paul Pewitt vs Corrigan-Camden Friday 7:30pm at Corrigan-Camden, Winnsboro vs Hooks Friday at 7:30pm at Pittsburg, and Mt Vernon vs Sabine Saturday at 1pm at Sulphur Springs on KLAKE 97.7.

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Knicks for the second time in a week. This time it was 106-103. Luka Doncic finished with another triple double. With 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Dallas Stars continue their upward trend as they defeated Vancouver 4-2 last night.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was ejected in the closing seconds of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after ripping the helmet off quarterback Mason Rudolph and striking him in the head with it. Pittsburgh center Maurice Pouncey also was ejected. Pouncey jumped into Garrett and kicked him as Steelers teammate David DeCastro pinned Garrett to the ground.

Some big games in college football tomorrow. #4 Georgia will be at #12 Auburn, #10 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor, #5 Alabama at Mississippi State, #11 Florida at Missouri, #19 Texas at Iowa State, Michigan State at #15 Michigan and UCLA at #7 Utah.

Notre Dame‘s streak of 273 home sellouts is expected to end with Saturday’s game against Navy. The streak — the second-longest active run to Nebraska‘s 373, according to the South Bend Tribune — dates back to the final game of the 1973 season, when Notre Dame beat Air Force on Thanksgiving Day in a game that was moved from Saturday to accommodate an ABC telecast. Notre Dame Stadium then had a capacity of 59,075 and the turnstile count was 57,236. The current capacity is 77,622.

A man has been arrested and charged with felony vandalism for allegedly pulling the face mask off a Joe Montana statue outside Levi’s Stadium on Monday.Santa Clara police announced in a statement Wednesday that Jorge Alberto Lopez allegedly vandalized the statue, which is part of a two-statue display that memorializes “The Catch” — when Montana threw a touchdown to a leaping Dwight Clark in the NFC Championship Game.