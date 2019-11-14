High School Football Playoffs Plus Rangers Look to Add Pitching

This Week’s Playoff Football Schedule

Tonight, Pittsburg will take on Sunnyvale in bi-district play at 7pm at Emory Rains on STAR Country 96.9. Raider coach John Settle gave Pirate Coach Brad Baca hi first job, and we wondered if that gave him some insight into the Raiders…..sfx…..On Friday night, Hughes Springs vs Gladewater at Pine Tree Friday 7:30pm on STAR Country 96.9, Daingerfield vs Anderson Shiro Friday at 7:30pm at Kaufman on KLAKE 97.7, Paris vs. Alvarado 7:30pm Friday Ron Poe Stadium McKinney on 101.9 KBUS, Honey Grove vs Trenton Friday in Denison at 7pm on MIX 107..7, Paul Pewitt vs Corrigan-Camden Friday 7:30pm at Corrigan-Camden, Winnsboro vs Hooks Friday at 7:30pm at Pittsburg, and Mt Vernon vs Sabine Saturday at 1pm at Sulphur Springs on KLAKE 97.7.

The Houston Texans have claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers Wednesday. Hargreaves was released by the Bucs on Tuesday after he was benched last weekend for what coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle. It is the latest move by the Texans to bolster their secondary, after they acquired Gareon Conley from the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 21 in exchange for a third-round pick.

Ohio State star defensive lineman Chase Young will miss one more game for an NCAA rules violation before returning next week against Penn State, the Buckeyes announced Wednesday. Young sat out last week’s game against Maryland and will miss Saturday’s game at Rutgers. He admitted last week that he accepted a loan last year from someone he described as a “family friend” but repaid it in full.

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid said “it feels disingenuous” that the NFL would schedule a workout for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday. “I’ll believe it when I see it,” Reid said Wednesday. “At this point, it feels like a PR stunt.” Kaepernick and Reid are former San Francisco 49ers teammates.

The Baseball Winter Meetings are underway in Scottsdale Arizona and according to the Star Telegram’s Jeff Wilson reports Rangers GM Jon Daniels is seeking starting pitching and has talked to agents for free agent third basemen Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was named the National League Cy Young Award winner Wednesday, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes. He becomes the seventh NL pitcher to win the award at least two years in a row.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander added to his already lengthy Hall of Fame résumé on Wednesday, when he was announced as this year’s American League Cy Young Award winner, edging teammate Gerrit Cole.

Verlander received 17 first-place votes compared to 13 for Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.