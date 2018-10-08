High School Football Plus Cowboys Choke In Houston In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The Paris Wildcats are now 2–0 in the district after 27–0 victory over Anna on Friday night. Paris led 6–0 at the half before turning it on in the second quarter. Paris will take on 2–0 Celina Friday night at home on 101.9 KBUS.

The North Lamar Panthers dropped to 0–6 on the season and 0–2 in the district as they fell 45–0 to Celina on the road. The Panthers played with six starters out due to injuries. North Lamar will face # 1 ranked Argyle this Friday night at home on Mix 107–7.

In other district football games, Chisum fell to Cooper 33–8. It was Leonard just edging out Prairiland 28–26. Rivercrest came from behind to defeat Big Sandy 42–36 and Honey Grove defeated Cumby 44–18.

Mt Pleasant fell to Pine Tree, in a thriller 55-50, Pittsburg rolled Rusk 53-24, Sulphur Springs outscored Forney 56-47, Gilmer blanked Bullard 62-0, Rivercrest came from behind to beat Big Sandy 42-36, Hughes Springs lost to Jefferson 41-7 and White Oak shut out Winnsboro 28-0.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant is at home against Marshall at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Pittsburg heads to Pleasant Grove at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs is at Ennis at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9, Daingerfield hosts Ore City, Gilmer is at Spring Hill, Hughes Springs is at home against Atlanta, Mt Vernon will host Jefferson, and it’s Homecoming at Paul Pewitt, as they host New Diana.

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a game in Houston 19–16 in Overtime. The Cowboys offense struggled in the loss as they were held to under 300 yards of total offense and could only manage one touchdown while settling for three field goals. Zeke Elliott was held to 54 yards on 20 carries. Dallas will be home to face Jacksonville this Sunday.

The #9 ranked Texas A&M Commerce Lions Football team won a crazy game over #4 ranked Midwestern State 20–19. The game was tied 10–10 at the half on Saturday when Weather caused the game to be suspended. Commerce couldn’t find lodging within two hours of Wichita Falls so the game was moved to Denton and resumed on Sunday. Midwestern missed a 30-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win for Commerce.

In the National League Division Series games, Milwaukee beat the Rockies Sunday, 6-0 to win that series 3-0. Meanwhile, The Atlanta Braves stayed alive in their series, beating the Dodgers 6-5. LA leads the series 2 games to 1. Games 4 scheduled for 3:30 pm today in Atlanta.

In the ALDS, it’s the Astros at the Indians at 12:30, and the Red Sox at the Yankees at 6:40 pm.

After three teams in the top eight and eight ranked teams overall lost on Saturday, there was significant movement throughout the AP Top 25, except in the first four spots. Alabama stayed No. 1, Georgia remained No. 2. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson. Notre Dame is at No. 5, and West Virginia, Washington, Penn State, are 6, 7 and 8. Texas jumps to No. 9 and UCF rounds out the Top10. Oklahoma drops to 11th, LSU to 13th, Florida moves up to 14th, Kentucky drops to 18th, Texas A&M is 22nd and Mississippi State is 24th.

John Gagliardi, the winningest coach in college football history, has died at the age of 91. Gagliardi began his coaching career in 1949 and spent six decades (1953-2012) at Division III St. John’s University in Minnesota. He retired with a record of 489-138-11 and surpassed Eddie Robinson for the career wins record in 2003, piling up four national titles at St. John’s along the way.