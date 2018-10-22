High School Football Results Plus Cowboys Stopped in DC in Today’s Sports

As heard on 101.9 KBUS the Paris Wildcats came up just short Friday night at Argyle. Argyle got out to an early 14 point lead. Paris fought back but eventually fell 34–26. Paris will host Sanger this Friday night.

Speaking of Sanger, they lost Friday night to the North Lamar Panthers 41–24. In a game heard on Mix 107–7, the Panthers came back from a 15–0 deficit to get their first win of the season. Kobey Emeyabbi rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Ta’Dray Wilson had 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns. North Lamar has a bye this week before hosting Paris.

In other football action, Wolfe City defeated Rivercrest 21–18. Clarksville was all over Overton 32–12. Cooper blanked Whiteright 50–0 to remain perfect on the season.

It was Detroit falling to James Bowie 42–26. Chisum took care of Bells easily 28–12. And Honey Grove defeated Boles 28–17.

Elsewhere, Mt Pleasant defeated Hallsville in 3 overtimes 35-29, Sulphur Springs lost to Corsicana 42-28, Atlanta beat Mt Vernon 41-22, Paul Pewitt beat Dekalb 32-7, Daingerfield shut out Queen City 48-0, Hughes Springs over Hooks 26-12, Pleasant Grove blanked Gilmer 14-0 and Rivercrest lost to Wolfe City 21-18.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant is at home with Lindale at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Pittsburg will host Gilmer on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will travel to Greenville on STAR 959, Daingerfield is at Waskom, Hughes Springs will host Redwater, Mt Vernon is at home against Hooks, Paul Pewitt will host Elysian Fields and Rivercrest is at home against Boles.

In volleyball North Lamar fell to Pleasant Grove in five sets. The win locked up the district title for the Lady Hawks. North Lamar will secure second place with a win over Liberty Eylau on Tuesday night.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots detested Mt. Vernon on four sets on senior night. And Rivercrest won again to remain undefeated in district play.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking 20–17 loss on Sunday in Washington. Dallas had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation but a snap infraction penalty turned a 47 yard field goal into a 52 yarder. Brett Maher’s attempt clanged off the left upright and bounced out. The Cowboys have a bye this week.

The Houston Texans are now atop of the AFC South after their 20-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. This week, Houston will host Miami on Thursday night and Dallas is off.

Although the Oakland Raiders have been adamant to teams that they want a first-round draft pick in exchange for wide receiver Amari Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys have researched him extensively in recent days. The Cowboys have been calling around to people who know the 24-year-old Cooper, gathering as much information as they can about him as they mull whether to make a move for the former first-round draft selection.

More changes this week in the AP College football poll: The top 5 are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan. Then it’s Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and UCF rounding out the top 10. Ohio State drops to 11th, Kentucky is 12th, Texas A&M is at 16th and Appalachian State finds it’s way in at #25 for the first time in school history.

Game one of the World Series is set. The Dodgers punched their ticket with a game 7 win Saturday night. Boston will host game 1 Tuesday night at 7:09pm on FOX.