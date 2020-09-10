High School Football Schedule Changes And World Series To Be Played In Arlington

Cooper and Detroit have canceled their game scheduled for Friday night. Detroit will play the Winnsboro Junior Varsity team tonight instead.

District 6–2A, which includes Rivercrest, Cooper, and Honey Grove, have moved the start of their district schedule to Friday, Sept 18. Because of this, Chisum will now play Cumby instead of Rivercrest on Sept 18.

The Dallas Stars will look to rebound tonight in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Dallas shut out Vegas in game 1: 1–0. At the same time, Vegas returned the favor in Game 2: 3–0.

The NFL season gets underway tonight with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. Barring any last-minute changes, this year’s World Series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, according to CBS 11 Sports. The plan for the MLB playoffs was presented by the league to teams last week. According to an MLB official, the National League Championship Series would split between Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park in Houston, with one team calling Arlington “home” and the other for Houston. The American League Championship Series would split between Los Angeles and San Diego, the official said. The NLCS winners and the ALCS would meet at Globe Life Field for the World Series, barring any changes by the league.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career-high with four hits, Nick Solak drove in a pair of runs as the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7–3 on Wednesday night. Those two teams play again this afternoon at 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 2:30 with the first pitch at 3:05.