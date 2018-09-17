High School Football Update Plus Cowboys Stifle Giants

In High School Friday night, the Mt Vernon Tigers lost a heartbreaker to Canton 29-28, Paris upset Gilmer 27-21, Paul Pewitt rolled Redwater 49-26, Pittsburg beat Tatum 35-20, Daingerfield beat New Boston 52-8, Rivercrest blasted Bowie 35-13 and Sulphur Springs celebrated Homecoming with a 42-27 win over Terrell. Other scores:

Paris 27

#5 Gilmer 21

Crandall 40

North Lamar 3

Winnsboro 46

Chisum 7

Prairiland 54

Clarksville 28

Cooper 29

Rains 12

Alba-Golden 20

Honey Grove 6

Boles 22

Detroit 12

Here is the schedule for this week: Mt Pleasant travels to Paris with a 7:30pm kick on KLAKE 977 and 101.9 KBUS. North Lamar hosts Jefferson on Mix 107.7, Prairiland travels to Rivercrest, Clarksville is at Chisum and the Cooper Bulldogs will face Hooks at home. Mt Vernon will be on the road at Winnsboro on STAR 969. Sulphur Springs will head to Royce City on STAR 959. Daingerfield will host Dekalb, Gilmer is at home with Carthage, Hughes Springs will travel to Tatum, Paul Pewitt will take on Waskom on the road and Rivercrest will host Prairiland.

The Dallas Cowboys looked liked a different team last night, and so did the Dak Prescott as he was 16 0f 25 for 160 yards, and also ran 7 times for 45 yards as the Cowboys beat the Giants 20-13.

In Monday Night Football tonight Seattle visits Chicago.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime of Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. “[He] pulled himself out of the game,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He communicated to us that he was done.” Davis started Sunday’s game but was not seen on the field or on the sideline in the second half. The Bills trailed 28-6 at halftime

With Josh Gordon’s troubled tenure with the Cleveland Browns coming to an end, the talented wide receiver has two places where he hopes to land if he is traded: the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced Saturday night that it intends to release the former Pro Bowl wide receiver on Monday. Sources say that teams already are calling the Browns. The Browns prefer to trade Gordon out of the AFC.

The AP Coaches Poll has Alabama at #1, Georgia is now at #2, Clemson drops to 3rd, Ohio State is at #4. Oklahoma is 5th, LSU moves to #6 after their win over Auburn, Stanford, Notre Dame, Auburn and Penn State round out the Top 10. TCU drops to 17, Wisconsin drops to 18. Texas A&M is at #22 and BYU is at #25 after their win over Wisconsin.

And the Texas Rangers lose the series finale in San Diego on a grand slam homer in the bottom of the ninth. The final, 7-3 Padres. The Rangers return home to face Tampa Bay tonight. Pre-game on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT at 6:30.