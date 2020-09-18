High School Football Week Four Tonight Plus Stanley Cup Finals Set In Today’s Sports Update

Week four of the HS football season gets underway tonight. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

On 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats visit Midlothian Heritage to play the No. 9 ranked Jaguars. The North Lamar Panthers are still under quarantine and are off tonight. Instead, on Mix 107.7, the Prairiland Patriots will travel to Clarksville to take on the Tigers. Both games will kickoff at 7:30 with a 7:00 pm pregame. On K-Lake, Daingerfield will host Elysian Fields.

In other action, Detroit will host Leonard, Chisum is at Frankston, Honey Grove will host Callisburg, Rivercrest travels to Como Pickton, and Cooper is at Celeste.

WEEK FOUR GAMES: MIX Prairiland KBUS Paris Clarksville Midlothian Heritage K-LAKE Elysian Fields Linden-Kildare Daingerfield James Bowie Tom Bean Pewitt Como Picton Celina Bonham Cumby Blue Ridge Alba-Golden Pittsburg Callisburg Van Honey Grove Leonard Leonard Detroit Detroit Union Grove White Oak Maud New Diana Atlanta S&S Consolidated Liberty-Eylau Collinsville Silsbee Lone Oak Pleasant Grove Edgewood

In volleyball action, Paris will host Quinlan Ford, Chisum travels to Grand Saline, Prairiland is in Emory to take on Rains, Detroit is at James Bowie, and Rivercrest hosts Clarksville.

The Dallas Stars know who they will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final. The Tamp Bay lightning defeated the Islanders 2–1 in overtime. Game one of the Finals is Saturday night.

On Thursday night Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and 124 yards as the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35–30 on the NFL’s 100th birthday.

Dallas Cowboy Wide receiver Amari Cooper is on the team’s injury report on Thursday with a foot injury, which limited him in practice. Despite that, Cooper should play in the team’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Tyron Smith missed practice on Thursday with a neck injury.

Framber Valdez tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 solid innings, Kyle Tucker homered, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 2–1 on Thursday night. Tucker gave the Astros a 2–0 lead with a two-run homer to the right in the second that just made it over the wall. Texas is in LA tonight to play the Angels. Pregame on 1490 AM, and 96.3 FM KPLT is at 7:30, with the first pitch at 8:10.