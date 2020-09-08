High School Football Wrap Up in Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night the Paris Wildcats defeated the Celina Bobcats 10–7 in OT. Celina missed a 37 yard field goal at the end of regulation while Paris connected on a 38 yard FG overtime. Bubba Gray made an interception to stop Celina’s offensive possession in the OT period. Luke Hohenberger finished with 106 yards in the air and a TD.

In Canton the North Lamar Panthers fell 65–19. Matthew Sandlin finished with 235 yards rushing and three scored. Sandlin has all 6 TD’s for North Lamar this season. Cooper fell to Collinsville 40–33. Jaxson McGuire finished with 128 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.

Rivercrest beat Detroit 40–6. The Rebels finished with 414 total yards of offense. It was Whitewright 36 and Honey Grove 14. Clarksville got past Linden-Kildare 9–8. Wolfe City beat Chisum 13–7. Prairiland defeated Tom Bean 56–19.

Paris 10 Gilmer 7 Canton 65 North Lamar 19 Tatum 17 Daingerfield 8 Collinsville 40 Cooper 33 Rivercrest 40 Detroit 6 Wolfe City 13 Chisum 7 Prairiland 56 Tom Bean 19 Whitewright 36 Honey Grove 14 Mt. Vernon 36 Pittsburg 7 Alba-Golden 34 Big Sandy 0 Trenton 35 Maud 16 S&S Consolidated 14 Callisburg 0 Bells 47 Howe 24 Redwater 28 New Diana 0 Eustace 32 Lone Oak 7 Scurry-Rosser 28 Quitman 21 Queen City 18 Union Grove 14 Chapel Hill 38 Kaufman 33 Mineola 41 Wills Point 10 Pail Pewitt 40 Atlanta 21 Harmony 38 Hughes Springs 34 Dekalb 15 New Boston Kilgore 32 Terrell 7 Van Alstyne 54 Bonham 24

Tonight in volleyball, Chisum travels to Emory to face Rains. Prairiland is in Edgewood. Detroit hosts Avery.

The Dallas Stars will try to take a 2–0 lead tonight in the Western Conference finals after a 1–0 victory on Sunday. Dallas and Vegas will square off at 7pm tonight from Edmonton.

The Texas Rangers have lost 6 in a row including a four game sweep against the Seattle Mariners. The latest a 8–4 loss on Monday afternoon. Texas is back home tonight to play the LA Angels. Pregame on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.