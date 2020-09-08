" /> High School Football Wrap Up in Today’s Sports Update – EastTexasRadio.com
High School Football Wrap Up in Today’s Sports Update

43 mins ago

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

On Friday night the Paris Wildcats defeated the Celina Bobcats 10–7 in OT. Celina missed a 37 yard field goal at the end of regulation while Paris connected on a 38 yard FG overtime. Bubba Gray made an interception to stop Celina’s offensive possession in the OT period. Luke Hohenberger finished with 106 yards in the air and a TD.

In Canton the North Lamar Panthers fell 65–19. Matthew Sandlin finished with 235 yards rushing and three scored. Sandlin has all 6 TD’s for North Lamar this season. Cooper fell to Collinsville 40–33. Jaxson McGuire finished with 128 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.

Rivercrest beat Detroit 40–6. The Rebels finished with 414 total yards of offense. It was Whitewright 36 and Honey Grove 14. Clarksville got past Linden-Kildare 9–8. Wolfe City beat Chisum 13–7. Prairiland defeated Tom Bean 56–19.

Paris 10

Gilmer 7

 Canton 65

North Lamar 19

 Tatum 17

Daingerfield 8
Collinsville 40

Cooper 33

 Rivercrest 40

Detroit 6

 Wolfe City 13

Chisum 7
Prairiland 56

Tom Bean 19

 Whitewright 36

Honey Grove 14

 Mt. Vernon 36

Pittsburg 7
Alba-Golden 34

Big Sandy 0

 Trenton 35

Maud 16

 S&S Consolidated 14

Callisburg 0
Bells 47

Howe 24

 Redwater 28

New Diana 0

 Eustace 32

Lone Oak 7
Scurry-Rosser 28

Quitman 21

 Queen City 18

Union Grove 14

 Chapel Hill 38

Kaufman 33
Mineola 41

Wills Point 10

 Pail Pewitt 40

Atlanta 21

 Harmony 38

Hughes Springs 34
Dekalb 15

New Boston

 Kilgore 32

Terrell 7

 Van Alstyne 54

Bonham 24

Tonight in volleyball, Chisum travels to Emory to face Rains. Prairiland is in Edgewood. Detroit hosts Avery.

The Dallas Stars will try to take a 2–0 lead tonight in the Western Conference finals after a 1–0 victory on Sunday. Dallas and Vegas will square off at 7pm tonight from Edmonton.

The Texas Rangers have lost 6 in a row including a four game sweep against the Seattle Mariners. The latest a 8–4 loss on Monday afternoon. Texas is back home tonight to play the LA Angels. Pregame on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

