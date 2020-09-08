High School Football Wrap Up in Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night the Paris Wildcats defeated the Celina Bobcats 10–7 in OT. Celina missed a 37 yard field goal at the end of regulation while Paris connected on a 38 yard FG overtime. Bubba Gray made an interception to stop Celina’s offensive possession in the OT period. Luke Hohenberger finished with 106 yards in the air and a TD.
In Canton the North Lamar Panthers fell 65–19. Matthew Sandlin finished with 235 yards rushing and three scored. Sandlin has all 6 TD’s for North Lamar this season. Cooper fell to Collinsville 40–33. Jaxson McGuire finished with 128 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.
Rivercrest beat Detroit 40–6. The Rebels finished with 414 total yards of offense. It was Whitewright 36 and Honey Grove 14. Clarksville got past Linden-Kildare 9–8. Wolfe City beat Chisum 13–7. Prairiland defeated Tom Bean 56–19.
|Paris 10
Gilmer 7
|Canton 65
North Lamar 19
|Tatum 17
Daingerfield 8
|Collinsville 40
Cooper 33
|Rivercrest 40
Detroit 6
|Wolfe City 13
Chisum 7
|Prairiland 56
Tom Bean 19
|Whitewright 36
Honey Grove 14
|Mt. Vernon 36
Pittsburg 7
|Alba-Golden 34
Big Sandy 0
|Trenton 35
Maud 16
|S&S Consolidated 14
Callisburg 0
|Bells 47
Howe 24
|Redwater 28
New Diana 0
|Eustace 32
Lone Oak 7
|Scurry-Rosser 28
Quitman 21
|Queen City 18
Union Grove 14
|Chapel Hill 38
Kaufman 33
|Mineola 41
Wills Point 10
|Pail Pewitt 40
Atlanta 21
|Harmony 38
Hughes Springs 34
|Dekalb 15
New Boston
|Kilgore 32
Terrell 7
|Van Alstyne 54
Bonham 24
Tonight in volleyball, Chisum travels to Emory to face Rains. Prairiland is in Edgewood. Detroit hosts Avery.
The Dallas Stars will try to take a 2–0 lead tonight in the Western Conference finals after a 1–0 victory on Sunday. Dallas and Vegas will square off at 7pm tonight from Edmonton.
The Texas Rangers have lost 6 in a row including a four game sweep against the Seattle Mariners. The latest a 8–4 loss on Monday afternoon. Texas is back home tonight to play the LA Angels. Pregame on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.